Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles

Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble with a pink handheld fan to beat the outdoor heat.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer finished her ensemble with a set of Chloé’s renowned Lauren flats. The $525 style — one of the French house’s longtime hits, alongside its studded Susanna boots — .features rounded toes with a scalloped upper edge, giving the simple silhouette an elegant twist. Hilton’s pair included white leather uppers, matching her accessories and proving ideal for a warm-weather statement.

Indeed, if Hilton’s outing is any indication, flats are due for a comeback. The style has returned to street style and everyday wear in the footwear industry this summer and fall, due to reinventions of the classic pair’s textures and hues. Rag & Co.’s new line of ballerina flats feature jewel-toned metallics with crystal-embellished Mary Jane straps or flared bows, allowing for anyone to make a comfortable and glamorous statement. On the contemporary side, Zodiac’s latest flats feature classic pointed and round-toed silhouettes in neutral hues of black and brown, allowing for effortless day-to-day wear with any outfit.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.