Chrissy Teigen Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Ribbed Dress & Strappy Sandals with John Legend

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago

Chrissy Teigen was pretty in pink for a night out with her husband, John Legend, at Rappahannock Oyster Company.

The model, who is currently expecting a little sibling for kids Luna and Miles, wore a ribbed midi dress by Self-Portrait from their new season collection. The lively pink frock was created with a fine ribbed finish featuring stylish cut-out details accentuated by the black contrast buttons. Best of all, the statement shoulders brought more life to the popping pink number.

Teigen paired the dress with strappy black sandals to fully synchronize with the black buttons of the dress. Only this mama could make rocking a baby bump in four-inch heels look like a breeze. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

The other accessories included a heart-shaped Alaïa shoulder bag along with gold hoops to add some edge to the look. Teigen’s honey gold-hued hair seamlessly shaped her face made up with natural makeup and her prototypical fierce brows.

The mother-to-be has been styling her baby bump ever since she made the announcement about the new bundle of joy in August. From the red mini-dress she wore for a family outing to the floor-length Naeem Khan dress she wore to this year’s Emmys, the ‘Cravings’ author has been living her best pregnant life in the most stylish way.

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street Style Moments Over the Years

