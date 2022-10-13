ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ONDE_0iXrG7pP00

The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point.

According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET. Paul (5-0) vs. Silva (3-1) also features a bout between former NFL standout Le'Veon Bell (0-0) and former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall (0-0).

Paul, 25, is 5-0 but has never faced an opponent with previous boxing experience (with the exception of his Tyron Woodley rematch, in which Woodley’s only past experience was their first meeting). It’s not without attempts, however, as matchups against boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were canceled when Paul’s opponents pulled out.

Paul holds wins over former UFC fighters Woodley and Askren, as well as former NBA standout Nate Robinson and YouTuber Ali Enson Gib.

Silva, 47, is 3-0 in boxing. After his UFC departure in 2020, Silva reentered the boxing world – a place he went 1-0 prior to mainstream MMA tenure. In his post-UFC boxing appearances, Silva won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out Tito Ortiz.

The updated Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card lineup includes:

  • Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
  • Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall
  • Antonio Nieves vs. Alexandro Santiago
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter
  • Phillip Carmouche vs. Eliezer Silva

Comments / 36

ramblin Man
2d ago

that's why I gave up trying to keep up with these fights. not going to do the Pay-Per-View too bad we couldn't go back to the old days when Ali fought it was on prime time TV and everyone got to watch it all you needed was an antenna

Reply
2
Related
mmanews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
FOX Sports

Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Deontay Wilder brutally KO’s Robert Helenius

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) was competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
worldboxingnews.net

’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles

Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez. Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
TMZ.com

Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk

How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
BROOKLYN, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
MICHIGAN STATE
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
bjpenndotcom

Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev unbothered by Alexander Volkanovski being replacement fighter at UFC 280: “You could put whoever you want”

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez and his pupil Islam Makhachev are set to fight anyone on Saturday. The Russian is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend at UFC 280. In the pay-per-view headliner, Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira. The bout will likely crown the new UFC lightweight champion.
worldboxingnews.net

Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London

World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy