Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed

The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point.

According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET. Paul (5-0) vs. Silva (3-1) also features a bout between former NFL standout Le'Veon Bell (0-0) and former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall (0-0).

Paul, 25, is 5-0 but has never faced an opponent with previous boxing experience (with the exception of his Tyron Woodley rematch, in which Woodley’s only past experience was their first meeting). It’s not without attempts, however, as matchups against boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were canceled when Paul’s opponents pulled out.

Paul holds wins over former UFC fighters Woodley and Askren, as well as former NBA standout Nate Robinson and YouTuber Ali Enson Gib.

Silva, 47, is 3-0 in boxing. After his UFC departure in 2020, Silva reentered the boxing world – a place he went 1-0 prior to mainstream MMA tenure. In his post-UFC boxing appearances, Silva won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out Tito Ortiz.

The updated Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card lineup includes: