Las Vegas, NV

Clayton News Daily

Report: Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled to Chiefs Game by Van

View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly to his team’s game in Kansas City on Sunday, so he instead made the 15-hour drive from western New York to Arrowhead Stadium, according to ESPN. Poyer is dealing with a collapsed...
KANSAS CITY, MO

