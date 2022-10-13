A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO