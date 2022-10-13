Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Trillium Acquires Equipment From Spencer Trappist Brewery
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the biggest beermakers in the region has acquired the equipment used by an award-winning brewery that closed several months ago, and it is also selling one of its spaces. According to a blog post, Trillium has made a recent acquisition...
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop
A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
nbcboston.com
Shuttles to Replace Most Blue Line Service for Next Four Nights
Shuttle buses are set to replace service along most of the Blue Line for the next few nights, as the MBTA tackles more trackwork. The shuttles will replace the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8:45 p.m. until the end of service each day, starting Monday night and continuing through Thursday night.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
nbcboston.com
Flurries in Chicago… Already? When Will Boston See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
nbcboston.com
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
nbcboston.com
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
nbcboston.com
Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester
An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
nbcboston.com
Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.
nbcboston.com
Closing of Century-Old Revere Synagogue Leads Torah on Long Journey to Kenya
When a synagogue in Revere, Massachusetts, closed its doors for the final time in 2019, it was a devastating loss to the last 50 or so families who called the congregation their spiritual home. But the times had changed, the community dwindled and they knew it was time to shut down.
nbcboston.com
New Bedford Airport Set for New Terminal, Control Tower
The oldest commercial airport terminal in New England still in active use is set to be replaced, as the state commits money to fund a new terminal and control tower at New Bedford Regional Airport. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and State Representative Bill Straus have received commitment from the...
nbcboston.com
‘Do Not Drive to Salem': City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
nbcboston.com
No School Monday in Haverhill or Malden After Contract Negotiations Fail
There will be no school Monday in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts, after meetings this weekend yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union in each city. "Unfortunately, while both sides have compromised, the School Committee and HEA Teachers do not yet have a tentative agreement," Haverhill Public...
nbcboston.com
Bright and Sunny Weekend with Temps in the 70s in New England
Does it also feel like fall is rushing by too quick?. Today and tomorrow are in the top of favorite weather conditions in the 10 day forecast. Looking out in the next few days we’ll have a frontal boundary pushing through and bringing showers on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures...
nbcboston.com
Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Cambridge in February
Two young men were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in February in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two minors, a 16-year-old from Somerville and a 17-year-old from Lynn, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, according to police.
nbcboston.com
Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan ‘Unite the Right' Rally Resigns
A Massachusetts police officer has resigned from his position following the revelation that he allegedly helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in 2017. The Woburn Police Department said Monday that John Donnelly was no longer an employee after submitting his letter of resignation to Chief Robert Rufo.
nbcboston.com
Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton
A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month. Police say Korey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men – ages 68 and 35 – on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.
nbcboston.com
Electrical Surges Lead to Transformer Fires, Power Outages Across Waltham
Emergency crews are working to restore power to some areas in Waltham, Massachusetts after electrical surges across the city have caused outages in residences and buildings. Eversource says it experienced a "high voltage" surge at their Pine Street and Main Street substations, which caused streetlight signals to fail, transformer fires, and smoke in multiple buildings.
nbcboston.com
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden Approaching a Possible Strike
Teachers in both Malden and Haverhill communities are on the verge of going on strike. School will be closed on Monday if the two sides can’t come to an agreement. “Striking does nothing to bring us together to come to a mutual decision on a contract which is fair and equitable for our teachers”, said Haverhill officials.
