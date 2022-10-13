Read full article on original website
Related
AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of...
Florida Senate: Marco Rubio and Val Demings take aim at one another on immigration, gun control
Florida Senate candidates Marco Rubio, the GOP incumbent, and Democrat Rep. Val Demings became heated as they discussed abortion, immigration, gun control, and rising prices.
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers
As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” ...
Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology
I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
KESQ
Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months
Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. “For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
KESQ
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon
Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
Comments / 0