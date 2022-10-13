ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers

As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” ...
NEVADA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology

I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
ALABAMA STATE
KESQ

Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months

Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. “For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
KESQ

Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon

Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content

Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
INDIANA STATE

