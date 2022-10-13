ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buchanan Construction

Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial construction. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior designers and exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the surrounding Western North Carolina region and upstate South Carolina. For more information and to become a client, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Iris

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Iris! She's a one-year-old house bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Iris is a calm little sweetheart looking for her forever home. Adoption counselors at Asheville Humane had to put her on a weight loss program because she was once too large...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WVNT-TV

Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations

FREEZE WATCH​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Veteran digs in to help fellow Veterans with a harvest for heroes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a final parting request from Jeff Powell’s US Navy Commanding Officer, ‘continue supporting military men and women.’ Powell took those words to heart launching a number of 4-Veterans initiatives. News 13’s Carolina Moment takes you inside Powell’s latest growing effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC

