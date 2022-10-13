Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
WLOS.com
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
WLOS.com
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
WLOS.com
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
WLOS.com
More than a year after Fred, Legal Aid of NC still offers free help to flood survivors
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been well more than a year since the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ravaged parts of the Western North Carolina mountains. Many survivors are still working to fully recover, and many still have questions. Legal Aid of North Carolina is holding a series...
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
WLOS.com
Be patient: Work on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue about 2 months from completion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you've driven through north Asheville lately, you've probably seen the big changes on Merrimon Avenue. Unfortunately, it's not over yet. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the work is expected to continue for the next two months. NCDOT has converted the road to...
WLOS.com
Kids get up close & personal with local refuge's wild animals during educational event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local wildlife took center stage at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville Saturday, Oct. 15. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge hosted a "Meet the Animals" event there. The organization's mission is provide injured and orphaned wild animals a place to go for care and treatment -- and give...
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
Asheville's VeganFest boasts food vendors galore, eco-friendly businesses from around town
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville's VeganFest wrapped up Sunday, Oct. 16, after being postponed from Sept. 27 due to the threat of inclement weather. Food vendors and eco-friendly businesses took over Pack Square Park to promote vegan-friendly products from around town. Attendees enjoyed free samples, live music, a...
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue 18-year-old hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Monday the hiker is a 18-year-old from the Durham area...
WLOS.com
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Iris
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Iris! She's a one-year-old house bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Iris is a calm little sweetheart looking for her forever home. Adoption counselors at Asheville Humane had to put her on a weight loss program because she was once too large...
WLOS.com
Fraidy-cat or fear fiend, here are some local Halloween ideas for everyone
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you looking for something to do this Halloween? Here's a list of local options categorized by how much terror you're willing to take. NOTE: Visit each listing's link for details. Events/attractions with free options are marked with an asterisk (*). No 'boos' for you.
WLOS.com
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
WVNT-TV
Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations
FREEZE WATCH is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
WLOS.com
Veteran digs in to help fellow Veterans with a harvest for heroes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a final parting request from Jeff Powell’s US Navy Commanding Officer, ‘continue supporting military men and women.’ Powell took those words to heart launching a number of 4-Veterans initiatives. News 13’s Carolina Moment takes you inside Powell’s latest growing effort...
