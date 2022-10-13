Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
EA Shutting Down Online Services For These Games Very Soon
Electronic Arts has confirmed it is shutting down the online servers for a number of games in the near future, including the beloved Mirror's Edge. EA disclosed all of the games that will be scaled back or shut down completely on its website. Starting this off is not a complete...
Potential Activision Patent Could Add Unique AI-Generated Music For Each Player
A patent filing by Activision Blizzard is exploring the idea of using machine learning technology to create custom soundtracks for players, which can potentially be used to enhance game experiences. As spotted by Exputer, the "Dynamically generating and modulating music based on gaming events, player profiles, and/or player reactions" filing details how artificial intelligence can be used to create a more dynamic sense of immersion in a video game, using variables to compose music on the fly.
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
