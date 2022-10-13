Read full article on original website
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Annual Goat Day set a new attendance record.
BLOUNTSTOWN ,Fla.(WMBB)– Blountstown’s Goat Day is one of the largest festivals held on Saturday and had over 100 vendors this year. County Commissioner Gene Bailey and vendors said this year Goat Day is the biggest event to happen since Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 in Calhoun County. “The unique thing today is the size of the […]
Goat and Pioneer Day crossover will take you back in time
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is continuing this year– the celebration of Goat Day and Pioneer Day. The Panhandle Pioneer group is working with the Blountstown Rotary Club to bring this event to the public for the 37th year. Goat show officials said they expect around 40 goats to be at […]
Troy University to waive application fee during virtual open house
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will waive its application fee for a brief period at the end of October as it hosts a virtual Worldwide Open House for prospective students. The waiver will run from Oct. 26-29 during the open house, which will include details on Troy’s admissions process,...
‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in Ariton
Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues legend to be honored in Ariton, her hometown, on October 22. Thornton recorded ‘Hound Dog’ three years before Elvis Presley will be honored in her South. Alabama hometown nearly four decades after her death. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton was...
McKenzie @ Kinston | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as McKenzie takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Pea River Electric expanding with broadband
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)— Plans to bring high-speed internet to the Wiregrass are now underway, with an Abbeville meeting giving us the details. On Monday, Pea River Electric announced the next step in their project to distribute broadband to rural areas. This project has been 4 years in the making,...
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
Holmes County honors teen with golf tournament
Holmes County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is honoring a teen taken to soon. Friends and family gathered at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay Saturday to celebrate the life of Tyler Erickson. Tyler passed away last month while practicing at the golf course for a tournament. Now the community,...
Chipley High School Homecoming Parade 2022
Chipley streets were lined with Tigers from years past and the future, and soon to be Queen.
Enterprise street remains closed after fire
An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. Spark Theater Company actors, Jai LePrince and Weezie Brand, talk about taking on challenging lead roles and passionate storytelling in 'I and You' running this weekend in Dothan!
HEADS UP: Cold snap this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Coldest temperatures of the season expected this week. Wednesday morning we can expect temperatures in the upper 30s with some local spots possibly seeing the lower 30s. Wind chill will also play a big factor Wednesday morning. Thursday morning will be a little warmer, but not by much.
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses. Less than a week ago, Coffee Corner celebrated their one year anniversary in the City of Progress and were looking forward to the years ahead. But on...
First taste of winter comes this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
