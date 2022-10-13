Read full article on original website
Wounded Decatur Cops Released From Hospital
Both Decatur police officers who were injured in a shooting last week have now been released from the hospital. Decatur and Macon County authorities have released the names of the four officers who returned fire when a suspect began shooting at officers during a traffic stop. The suspect, 32-year-old Jamontey Neal, was killed. Decatur Police Sergeant Timothy Wittmer was shot multiple times, while Officer Austin Bowman was struck once. Both are now recovering at home.
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
Champaign Teen Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To High School
A Champaign teenager is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to his high school. The .38 caliber revolver set off metal detectors at Champaign Centennial High School. The 16-year-old student reportedly attempted to run, but was quickly caught and searched. Police found the gun in his backpack with three rounds inside it.
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
No New COVID Deaths Locally In Past Week; State Officials Urge Kid Boosters
The number of new COVID cases in Sangamon County remains relatively flat, with 253 in the past week. That’s up slightly from the 209 cases in the previous seven days. For the second week in a row, there were no local deaths reported linked to the virus, and the rate of community transmission in Sangamon County remains low.
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council
Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
SOB Fest Gives $20K To Ronald McDonald House
An annual charity event in Springfield has made its biggest ever donation. The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival presented a $20,000 check Monday to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. Conn’s Hospitality Group puts on the event each year over Labor Day weekend, serving dozens of different types of...
