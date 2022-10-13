Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Middletown School Committee Forum on Oct. 20
Candidate Forums continue this Thursday, October 20th with a forum at Innovate Newport featuring the candidates for Middletown School Committee. The public is invited to attend in-person or tune in via the link provided below. The forum is hosted by Involve Newport, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Newport This Week and the League of Women Voters and begins at 6:30 p.m at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway.
Upcoming Spooktacular Events
Your favorite Halloween movies to Trick-or-Treating events plus crafts, festivals, benefits, dances costumed bike rides and performances, Newport This Week’s Spooktacular Guide has them all. If your organization has an upcoming harvest or spooky event that you don’t see listed? Send details to news@newportthisweek.net. Bedazzle Pumpkins Small foam...
Real Estate Transactions from October 3 to October 7
Real Estate Transactions from October 3 to October 7. 61 Second St. was sold by Nicole Cashman to Daniel Petashnick for $1,475,000. 1517 Capella South was sold by Howard Schaffer, Successor Trustee of the Shirley Mintz Trust to David Maclean & Rosalind Vaz-Maclean for $940,000. 31 Coddington Whf. Unit 20...
