KNOX News Radio
Driver faces DUI, other charges after high-speed chase in GF, Traill Counties
A Fargo driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Grand Forks and Traill Counties faces several charges, including DUI. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, around 2:15 PM Monday near Emerado, a trooper tried to stop a Ford Mustang that was driving 85 miles per hour in a 70 zone.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
valleynewslive.com
Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63. Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980....
valleynewslive.com
Walsh County man arrested for terrorizing for allegedly pointing a gun at kids
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rick Lee Guderjahn, of Hoople, was arrested and charged for terrorizing after he allegedly pointed a gun at two children. Court documents revealed that, on October 12, two juveniles noticed Guderjahn standing in his garage pointing a shotgun at them. One of the minors...
valleynewslive.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle...
Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) -- A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.
UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues
UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead
PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND. Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling...
KFYR-TV
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS SWAT TEAM RESPONDS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT IN CROOKSTON
On Sunday, October 16, the Grand Forks SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident on Leonard Ave in Crookston, near the junkyard on the south side of town. There was a report of a woman injured and many weapons in the home. One man was taken into custody after the SWAT team arrived and resolved the issue.
trfradio.com
Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
KFYR-TV
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting. Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take...
kvrr.com
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
KFYR-TV
Minot silos to get makeover
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There is a gigantic makeover happening to the grain silos on first street. Soon, the structures will get a fresh coat of paint and new face. Australian artist Guido van Helten transforms retired grain silos into works of art. He has done projects like this all over the world, the closest in Mankato, Minnesota. Helten will travel to Minot this fall to visit with residents to get a sense of the magic city to help inspire his art.
Fundraiser aims to bring new mural to Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Local residents have launched a campaign to turn downtown Minot into a wonder of the Midwest. The Union Silos Public Art Project campaign has launched an effort to create a community self-portrait. The project will be a painted mural, with the potential to be a tourist attraction. “We have an old, […]
valleynewslive.com
One person seriously injured after being hit by car in downtown Grand Forks
