mymoinfo.com
Crystal City man arrested and charged
(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
Burglar on parole accused of more than a dozen new break-ins
A St. Louis man, already on parole for several burglaries, is facing nearly 20 new counts of burglary for crimes spanning just a 10-month period.
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident
ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 11in the 1100 block of Angelica Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
myleaderpaper.com
Catawissa woman allegedly found with drugs in Eureka
A 39-year-old Catawissa woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in her jacket pocket. The woman was stopped by an officer who believed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Eureka Police reported. The officer saw the woman walking at about...
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Three Young Men Have Died Within A Week At The Prison In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Two more inmates from the Bonne Terre prison have died. That makes three inmate deaths at that correctional center in seven days. All three were young men, ranging in age from 28 to 38. The latest happened Monday. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect
A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
KSDK
Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai
ST. LOUIS — Two robbers burglarized the clothing store on Washington Avenue, exchanged gunfire with the store's owner, and fled in a stolen Hyundai Monday morning, police said. According to St. Louis Metro police, at about 3:20 a.m. two suspects broke into Dictate Never Accept (DNA), a clothing store...
myleaderpaper.com
Pedestrian taken to hospital after bike-chain attack
Festus Police on Oct. 7 arrested a man accused of striking and injuring another man with a bicycle chain. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Adams Street, Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “A 42-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when a 46-year-old...
Man who pleaded guilty to two carjackings explains why he did it
On October 7, Andre Whitfield was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for carjacking two vehicles while armed in 2020. He sat down with KMOX and explained his motive.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man
ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
