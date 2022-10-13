ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

Comments / 3

Related
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City man arrested and charged

(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 11in the 1100 block of Angelica Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catawissa woman allegedly found with drugs in Eureka

A 39-year-old Catawissa woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in her jacket pocket. The woman was stopped by an officer who believed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Eureka Police reported. The officer saw the woman walking at about...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect

A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pedestrian taken to hospital after bike-chain attack

Festus Police on Oct. 7 arrested a man accused of striking and injuring another man with a bicycle chain. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Adams Street, Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “A 42-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when a 46-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
EUREKA, MO
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man

ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy