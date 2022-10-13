Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
wmay.com
Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council
Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
wcbu.org
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Peoria County
The driver of a SUV is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the driver was traveling west on U.S. Route 24 at Strube Road south of Glasford shortly after 2 a.m. when the SUV crossed over the eastbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 14, 2022
Marlee Asher,35, Quincy, for PC Ticket on File for Violation of Order of Protection on 8/12/22 at 1725 Adams. Lodged 168. Regina McGee,48, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Right of Way Stop Sign at 7th and Broadway on 10/14/22. PTC 122. Donald Stathem,38, Quincy, for FTA – Retail Theft and...
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
muddyrivernews.com
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
Comments / 0