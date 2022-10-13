SeaWolves announce 2023 schedule

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The season may have just wrapped up, but the Erie SeaWolves already have a schedule for next year.

Fresh out of a stellar season that saw the SeaWolves winning their first Division Championship in franchise history, the SeaWolves are planning an opening night game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie). The SeaWolves will take on the Altoona Curve.

During opening night, the SeaWolves will raise their 2022 Southwest Division Champions Banner.

In 2023, Erie is scheduled to play 138 games, including 69 home games. All series at UPMC Park will be six games, except for a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. It will be the first matchup between Erie and Hartford since 2019.

Erie’s 2023 opponents include Altoona, Hartford, Akron Rubber Ducks, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Bowie Baysox, Somerset Patriots and Harrisburg Senators. Erie also will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on the road.

The SeaWolves website has a printable 2023 schedule available for download.

