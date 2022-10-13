ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

SeaWolves announce 2023 schedule

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0ftb_0iXrDKBO00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The season may have just wrapped up, but the Erie SeaWolves already have a schedule for next year.

Fresh out of a stellar season that saw the SeaWolves winning their first Division Championship in franchise history, the SeaWolves are planning an opening night game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie). The SeaWolves will take on the Altoona Curve.

During opening night, the SeaWolves will raise their 2022 Southwest Division Champions Banner.

Community celebrates Erie SeaWolves playoff run, despite championship loss

In 2023, Erie is scheduled to play 138 games, including 69 home games. All series at UPMC Park will be six games, except for a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. It will be the first matchup between Erie and Hartford since 2019.

Erie’s 2023 opponents include Altoona, Hartford, Akron Rubber Ducks, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Bowie Baysox, Somerset Patriots and Harrisburg Senators. Erie also will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on the road.

The SeaWolves website has a printable 2023 schedule available for download.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Philharmonic season opens with ‘Ode to Joy’

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic will take the stage for its season opener on Oct. 22. The philharmonic’s debut will begin at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Warner Theatre, 811 State St. in Erie. Local Grammy-winning baritone Mark Steven Doss will lead a quartet of guest artists including soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra, mezzo […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall hosting ‘Trail of Treats’ Oct. 27 & 28

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Don’t let the forecast scare you this Halloween — take your little ghosts and goblins to the “Trail of Treats” at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event. “If it’s cold or rainy or snowy, kids won’t have to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie crews prepared to handle impending winter weather

It’s hard to believe but winter is knocking on our door, and Monday, local road crews said they’re ready for what could be the first snowfall of the season. It may seem early to be talking about winter weather preparations; however, Erie County residents could see the season’s first snowfall overnight. With snow in the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

1020 Collective holds Fall Arts and Vegan Festival

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — 1020 Collective teamed up with Lake Erie Vegan to bring a fun, seasonal celebration to the City of Erie. Matt Mathias took a trip to Holland Street where the festivities unfolded. 1020 Collective was host to a Fall Arts and Vegan Festival on Sunday, featuring local arts, live music and of course, vegan […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City Streets Department prepared for snowy season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared. Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets. “We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County to receive $50K for broadband access study

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A newly awarded grant will fund a study on how to improve broadband access in Erie County. The $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Initiative grant was celebrated by local legislators on Monday, Oct. 17. The study will look at existing coverage and gaps to find recommendations for expanding access throughout Erie County. “Broadband […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Murder and Mayhem exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

The Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center is opening up an exhibit called Murder and Mayhem, which features a murder that occurred in Erie in 1931. The victim was 55-year-old Thomas Zlopkowski, a local handyman and second hand furniture dealer. Zlopkowski, a native of Poland, was found beaten to death in a small bedroom at […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

SafeNet, PACA highlight new film to bring awareness to domestic violence

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million people a year are victims of domestic violence in the United States. On Monday, the Erie community had the opportunity to hear one woman’s story… a woman who didn’t survive her abuser. “Finding Jenn’s Voice” is the story of Jennifer Snyder of Allentown, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.  The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy