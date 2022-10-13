Read full article on original website
Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License
Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
Seamless B2C Transactions Demand Interoperability Across African, Global Payment Systems
With some 40 currencies across 54 countries, divergent preferences for payment methods and even the same payment method processed differently depending on the country, it’s safe to say the African payment landscape is deeply fragmented. But Omoniyi Kolade, CEO at pan-African payment company. , is optimistic about the opportunities...
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
UAE Member Ajman Launches Government Payment Portal on Metaverse
The Ajman Department of Finance (ADF) has launched a government payment platform on the metaverse, a service that registers government suppliers and a new website. These projects are part of the efforts of Ajman, which is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote digital transformation and become a global center for financial services, ADF said in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release.
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Today in the Connected Economy: Mastercard, Paxos Help Banks Trade Crypto
Today in the connected economy, Mastercard begins a new phase of its collaboration with cryptocurrency platform Paxos by offering banks help in improving their crypto offerings. Plus, Samsung brings its digital wallet to several new countries, while research by PYMNTS and Paypal finds growing interest in super apps. Mastercard is...
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
Pound Rebounds on New UK Chancellor’s First Day but Import-Export Challenges Remain
Last month, when then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts in the U.K., the currency markets reacted with swift retribution for what was perceived as a reckless decision that prioritized free market zeal over fiscal responsibility. In the weeks since, the government responded with a series of...
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally
U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
Global Sellers Localize Payments to Convert Abandoned Carts in APAC
Unlocking potential in the burgeoning market for luxury goods in the Asia-Pacific region isn’t a job for payments lightweights. It’s serious business with major challenges. During a recent PYMNTS panel discussion, guests Wei Jiang, president and chief operating officer at Citcon, and Tammy Phan, CEO of luxury reCommerce...
Half of ‘Big Retail’ Thinks Consumer Digital Experience Could Be Better
While the past three years of digital transformation in retail has led to a rapid expansion of online and mobile selling tools and automated processes, a new survey of over 150 brands showed high levels of dissatisfaction over existing tech innovations. Although half of merchants said they were pleased with...
US Regulators Sound Cautious Note on FinTech Innovation
If there was at least some consensus that came out of last week’s D.C. FinTech Week confab, it’s that banks and the regulators that oversee them need to tread a fine line between innovation and risk. And the line may not be easily defined. As noted in addresses...
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
Edenred Buys IPS to Create End-to-End Solution for Managing AP
Digital payments platform Edenred has acquired invoice automation vendor IPS and said this will give the clients of its corporate payment subsidiary, Edenred CSI, access to an end-to-end integrated solution for managing the entire accounts payable (AP) process. With the acquisition of IPS, with which Edenred has been collaborating since...
Book and Pay Experience Transforming Global Logistics
For freight, logistics, for the middle mile all the way through to the last mile, we might say there are two epochs — BP and AP — before pandemic and after pandemic. Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber told Karen Webster in an interview that before 2020 “many people may not have even known what a supply chain was,’ he said of the $20 trillion industry. “Until it broke.”
Industrial Marketplaces Eye Trillion-Dollar Payments Opportunity
The global economy is in whipsaw mode. So are many of the smokestack industries that supply the basic raw materials that go into constructing all manner of end products, from cars to medicine to couches. Supply chains remain pressured, interest rates and pricing remain in flux. Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey...
Bank Earnings Show Consumers' Increased Use of Digital Channels
Earnings season has just gotten underway. And amid the slew of bank reports on Friday (Oct. 14) – the trinity of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — a few data points show unabated trends among the questions and the commentary on consumer spending. A highlight: The continued move...
