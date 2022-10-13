ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth

Tokio Marine , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech. /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced. Tokio Marine. , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding...
Crop Weather Index Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Sompo Holdings, Chubb, AXA, Blue Marble Microinsurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Weather Index Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities

Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
Shareholder update – October 2022

Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of. 40 cents. per common share. The...
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. . Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at.
Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow

WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
