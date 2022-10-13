Read full article on original website
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth
Tokio Marine , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech. /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced. Tokio Marine. , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding...
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
Crop Weather Index Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Sompo Holdings, Chubb, AXA, Blue Marble Microinsurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Weather Index Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
Shareholder update – October 2022
Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
BBB: Pick the right insurance policy for your new small business
Business insurance protects your small business, both financially and legally. However, if you are just starting out, navigating insurance policies can be tricky. Some kinds of insurance are required by law, others by your clients, and other types are optional. How do you know what policies you need for your...
Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco
The Hague , October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with. after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to. Aegon Group.
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 3
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on. Thursday, November 3, 2022. . Chief Executive Officer,. Tim...
Zurich announces the repurchase of EUR 500 million of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced that it intends to repurchase EUR 500 million. of 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Dated Subordinated Notes due 2043 (the "Notes").
HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of. 40 cents. per common share. The...
Shawn Austin to Join Everest as Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Accident and Health for. COO and Head of Reinsurance. "Shawn is the most recent example of our deep investment in best-in-class talent at Everest," said. Jim Williamson. ,. Everest Group. COO and Head of...
CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended. September 30, 2022. , before the. U.S. financial markets open on. Friday, November 4, 2022. .
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. . Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at.
Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow
WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
Colton Risk Management Consulting To Become Natural Disasters Management Firm in New York
The leading risk management and consulting firm unveils promising plans to expand. , a leading insurance consulting and outsourced Risk Management firm, announced its new expansion, boosting its capabilities tenfold. The company aims to become the most prominent natural disasters management firm in. New York. and the entire state. The...
Despite economic volatility, retirement ‘super savers’ stick to priority, study finds
Despite market volatility, high inflation and the threat of a recession, retirement “super savers” continue to making savings a top priority, according to a study by Principal Financial Group. The study found that more than half (59%) of survey respondents said they plan to save more than $20,000...
