Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This indie about the horrors of social media is a perfect Halloween game
Shorter indie games have become a recent favorite of mine, and with Halloween on the horizon, I’d been on the lookout for some different horror games that I hadn’t played yet beyond the classic titles that make the rounds every year. I stumbled across #influenced, a “slow-burn horror story in kinetic novel format,” in September — and I was immediately sold. I always find myself enjoying games that incorporate social media in some way, whether that’s through making it an interactive play element or using the game’s story to dig a little into our own relationship to social media. And the added bonus of horror elements definitely doesn’t hurt!
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem — Perfect Throw trophy and achievement guide
A Plague Tale: Requiem is a rather somber tale filled with plenty of sadness and loss throughout, so the segments where our main characters, siblings Amicia and Hugo, get to laugh and smile are always welcomed. Some of the game's trophies and achievements are tied to these brief moments of respite, such as Perfect Throw, which tasks you with successfully completing all throws in the crown game. If you haven't come across this one naturally, no worries – we'll tell you where to find the crown game and how to complete it below.
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
Meta Quest 3 is coming, but is Quest 2 still worth buying?
Meta recently released a new VR headset, but at $1,500, the Quest Pro clearly isn’t going to replace the Quest 2 as the low-cost VR gaming device of choice. Instead, the venerable Quest 2’s only true competition for a standalone VR headset in the U.S. might come from the next-generation headset, the Meta Quest 3.
Digital Trends
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review: one of Mario’s finest spinoffs
“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope makes excellent tweaks to Kingdom Battle's winning formula, especially when it comes to its more creative tactics.”. If the Mario franchise has taught us anything over the past three and a half decades, it’s that sometimes change can be for the best. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is another fine example of that. Rather than rehashing the successful tactics formula that made 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle a surprise hit, Ubisoft switched the recipe up for its sequel by ditching traditional grid-based battles. Though that decision may have raised eyebrows for anyone who fell in love with the first game, I can’t imagine the series playing any other way now.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
Comments / 0