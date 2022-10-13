Read full article on original website
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
KVOE
Sentencing planned Wednesday for man who allegedly tried to bring contraband into Lyon County Jail
Sentencing is ahead for a man who has pleaded no contest to trying to bring contraband into the Lyon County Jail this past summer. Temple Riggs pleaded no contest last month. Riggs allegedly tried to bring drug paraphernalia to the jail in June. Initial charges of drug and paraphernalia possession were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
Topeka family grieves man shot by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka. “I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls […]
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
KVOE
Man accused of attempted murder to begin court proceedings in Lyon County this week
A first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon in a Lyon County attempted murder case. Matthew Schroeder, 41, stands accused of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated domestic battery. He’s also accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and criminal restraint. Details have not been announced, but court records indicate Schroeder allegedly tried to kill a woman Thursday.
Riley County Arrest Report October 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL CURTIS SKILLERN LEWIS, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; arrested by Riley County Police Department and released to Grandview Plaza Municipal Court. CHRISTOPHER...
KVOE
Two arrested for alleged drug activity in Osage County Friday
Two Topeka residents were arrested on drug charges in Osage County Friday morning. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies received a report of suspicious activity in the 5700 block of West 117th Street around 8:40 am. As part of an investigation, two individuals were arrested and taken to the Osage County jail.
WIBW
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Car chase ends after hitting two vehicles, suspect on the run
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit after the suspect hit a police car on Sunday. TPD were requested to assist Capitol Police after a stolen vehicle was reported at 900 SW Tyler around 2 p.m. During their investigation, the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car, TPD said. […]
Deputies work a two-vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
KVOE
Small grass fire reported near Bushong; details pending after Sunday’s north Lyon County fire
Area firefighters have been dealing with small grass fires the past several days as drought conditions continue. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56 west of Bushong for a small grass fire around 5:20 am. The fire was reported out around 6:30 am. Further details are currently pending.
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent. Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society. Riff Raff is a seven-year -old female cat available for adoption at Helping Hands. YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence. Updated: 24 minutes...
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
