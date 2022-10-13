Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This indie about the horrors of social media is a perfect Halloween game
Shorter indie games have become a recent favorite of mine, and with Halloween on the horizon, I’d been on the lookout for some different horror games that I hadn’t played yet beyond the classic titles that make the rounds every year. I stumbled across #influenced, a “slow-burn horror story in kinetic novel format,” in September — and I was immediately sold. I always find myself enjoying games that incorporate social media in some way, whether that’s through making it an interactive play element or using the game’s story to dig a little into our own relationship to social media. And the added bonus of horror elements definitely doesn’t hurt!
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem — Perfect Throw trophy and achievement guide
A Plague Tale: Requiem is a rather somber tale filled with plenty of sadness and loss throughout, so the segments where our main characters, siblings Amicia and Hugo, get to laugh and smile are always welcomed. Some of the game's trophies and achievements are tied to these brief moments of respite, such as Perfect Throw, which tasks you with successfully completing all throws in the crown game. If you haven't come across this one naturally, no worries – we'll tell you where to find the crown game and how to complete it below.
Digital Trends
5 video games to play after you’ve watched Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends will come out this week, seemingly bringing the decades-long battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode to an end. The third film in a rebooted trilogy that ignores everything after the original 1978 slasher classic, Halloween Ends will bring the original final girl, Jamie Lee Curtis, back for one last round. It promises to bring the franchise to a satisfying, albeit hardly final, conclusion.
Digital Trends
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review: one of Mario’s finest spinoffs
“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope makes excellent tweaks to Kingdom Battle's winning formula, especially when it comes to its more creative tactics.”. If the Mario franchise has taught us anything over the past three and a half decades, it’s that sometimes change can be for the best. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is another fine example of that. Rather than rehashing the successful tactics formula that made 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle a surprise hit, Ubisoft switched the recipe up for its sequel by ditching traditional grid-based battles. Though that decision may have raised eyebrows for anyone who fell in love with the first game, I can’t imagine the series playing any other way now.
Digital Trends
Bayonetta 3 voice actress breaks silence amid casting controversy
Jennifer Hale, the voice actress behind Bayonetta in the upcoming Bayonetta 3, has issued a statement about the situation surrounding the character’s previous voice actress, Hellena Taylor, and her claims of being underpaid to reprise her role. Controversy exploded over the weekend when Bayonetta’s original voice actor, Hellena Taylor,...
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Digital Trends
The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is finally here, and it’s powerful (just read our RTX 4090 review). It’s so powerful, in fact, that there aren’t a lot of games that truly showcase the GPU’s power. The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy, but you’ll want to install a few key games to show off what the GPU is capable of.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#485)
Trying to solve Wordle #485 for October 17, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Digital Trends
Razer Edge is a 5G gaming handheld with a seriously impressive screen
Razer is getting into the gaming handheld market with a new portable device, dubbed the Razer Edge. Able to stream cloud games and play mobile games natively, the company calls it the “world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device.” It boasts an impressive screen and comes with an updated version of the Razer Kishi V2 controller.
Digital Trends
Can’t wait for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Watch Chainsaw Man
With the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake looming ever closer, fans may be looking for something to whet their appetites with. Given Resident Evil 4‘s unique identity, it’s often hard to find media that matches what the third-person shooter delivers. Narratively, it rides a delicate line between shocking horror and camp comedy in a way that doesn’t seem like it would work on paper, but in execution gives the game a voice all of its own.
Digital Trends
RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
“Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” The classic RoboCop movies, particularly the original, was a groundbreaking take on crime and police in a near-future version of Detroit. While the reality surrounding those things has moved in quite a different direction than the film predicted, it’s still a great concept and an awesome piece of ’80s nostalgia. RoboCop himself, though, has never really been done justice when being translated into games. We got a handful of early games on systems like the NES and SNES, but they were not quite able to really capture the feel of being a walking tank in the streets of Detroit.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC is $450 off in rare flash sale
One of the most attractive gaming PC deals available today is on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop at Dell. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,400 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $450 off the usual price. Tremendous value for what it offers, it’s ideal for anyone looking to play their favorite games in a traditional gaming desktop-style setup. Hit the buy button now if you know it’s for you or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money.
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today
Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.
Digital Trends
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
Comments / 0