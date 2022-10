John C. Jackson, Platte City, MO, age 95, died October 12, 2022 at Kansas City NorthCare Hospice House. Cremation is planned with a joint memorial and burial to be held at a later date with the future passing of his beloved wife, Louise. Until then, if you wish, donations may be made to the Platte County Historical and Genealogical Society or other charitable organization as you prefer.

PLATTE CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO