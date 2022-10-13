ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opoJQ_0iXrC9S100

Netflix ’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout.

Greg Peters , the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue.

Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all based on deals,” he said, “so it’s not a specific studio. It’s mostly about what the state of the deal was and, again, we’ll work to reduce that number over time.”

Pressed about why Netflix didn’t run the table and get 100% of programming onto the new Basic with Ads plan, Peters said deals were struck in past years, “in a timeframe when we weren’t contemplating doing an advertising -based tier. Sometimes, those rights were included just based on what the terms of the deal were, sometimes they weren’t, so we didn’t fight for them or pay for them then because we didn’t really know that we’d need them. So, we’ve been incrementally working back through those deals.” He declined to offer specifics about how much extra the company had paid to secure rights to stream some titles with ads.

The landmark decision to pursue advertising followed an extremely rough stretch for the company, when it reported disappointing subscriber numbers for two straight quarters, including the first year-over-year decline in paying customers in 11 years. In the months after Co-CEO Reed Hastings mentioned the company was planning to finally get in the ad business during an April earnings interview, moves like a team-up with Microsoft and the hiring of two seasoned digital ad execs from Snap to lead the effort followed. The company has also pacted with Nielsen and other third parties on measurement and verification.

On the press call, global ad chief Jeremi Gorman said hundreds of advertisers had come aboard, with inventory nearly sold out. More broadly, of course, advertising has increasingly penetrated streaming , which used to have a distinct bias toward ad-free services. HBO Max added an ad tier in 2021 and Disney followed with its plan to add an ad tier of Disney+, which will debut December 8. Today, Apple TV+ is the only major holdout without a stated plan to incorporate ads. Amazon didn’t have to shift gears with Prime Video scripted fare in order to reap significant revenue from ads. Instead, the tech giant secured rights to the NFL and other sports, which by definition is a major sandbox for advertisers.

When Netflix’s original programming output officially began a decade ago, early breakouts like House of Cards or Orange is the New Black were licensed for streaming from partner companies as opposed to being fully owned originals. A few years ago, the streaming giant shifted its strategy toward owning originals completely, though it still does partner on plenty of projects.

In the coming weeks, there is likely to be lots of sleuthing about what’s not on Basic with Ads and why but sources who have been privvy to the process indicate, not surprisingly, that no marquee, top-tier titles are likely to be on that list.

In recent months, as Netflix was in a six-month sprint to bring its ad offering to market, reports circulated about the rates Netflix is charging (said to be triple the going rate for streaming video, though execs declined to address pricing during the call). If it wanted to make significant asks of buyers in pursuit of a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, the company wouldn’t want any glaring holes. Since talks with ad buyers have already resulted in leaks about pricing and the launch date and other key details, if tentpole shows were going to be MIA, word about that surely would have surfaced as well.

Because Basic with Ads is launching in 12 countries between November 1 to 10, Peters also noted that programming offerings will vary by territory.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch Mulls Putting Fox & News Corp. Back Together

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a re-combination of the family’s Fox Corp. and News Corp., which split into two separately companies nearly a decade ago. The boards of directors of both have set up committees to examine the possibility. News Corp. said this afternoon that its board, at the request of Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a special committee “composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board” to begin exploring a combination. “The Special Committee, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will thoroughly evaluate a potential combination...
Deadline

Podcast Producer Sonoro Eyes International TV & Film Remakes With ‘Rebelde’ Producer TDO Media & Allied Management

EXCLUSIVE: Sonoro, the podcast company behind series such as Stephanie Beatriz’s Tejana and Rainn Wilson’s Toxicomanía, is eyeing international TV and film adaptations of its audio series. The company has teamed up with TDO Media, the television studio behind Amazon’s Corazon Contento, which is developing a U.S. adaptation of Netflix-airing telenovela The Queen of Flow, to develop global remakes of Sonoro’s shows. TDO Media, which is run by former BBC Worldwide and Electus exec Paulette Bensussen with Allied Management, the group founded by Wilmer Valderrama and former NBC exec John Pollak, to set up Sonoro’s franchises in key international markets. It comes as...
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy