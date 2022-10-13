Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Phys.org
Algae-based food goes global: Scaling up marine aquaculture to produce nutritious, sustainable food
Terrestrial agriculture provides the backbone of the world's food production system. An opinion article publishing October 17 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Charles H. Greene at University of Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, U.S., and Celina M. Scott-Buechler at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, U.S., makes the case for increased investment in algae aquaculture systems as a means of meeting nutritional needs while reducing the ecological footprint of food production.
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated, and why it takes so long to add them up
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least US$1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far—but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision. The Conversation U.S....
Phys.org
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
Phys.org
Ye olde pathogen: Learning about evolution from ancient DNA
As long as humans have been around, there have been pathogens to make us sick. Some have achieved infamy in human history—the bubonic plague, for example, or smallpox—and with modern technologies, scientists can time-travel to find out what the bugs that caused these illnesses were like, and how they have evolved. With a bit of luck, and the correct alignment of environmental factors, the genomes of pathogens from time gone by can be sequenced from well-preserved samples. By comparing these genomes to those of present-day pathogens, scientists can understand more about how pathogens have evolved and adapted throughout history.
Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Phys.org
Researchers use cellulose to develop slow-release fertilizer and a self-fertilizing propagation pot
A research team affiliated with the Laboratory of Polymeric Materials and Biosorbents at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Araras, São Paulo state, Brazil, has produced and is testing cellulose-based materials for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to improve the supply of nutrients to crops and reduce the release of non-biodegradable chemicals into the ecosystem.
Phys.org
Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle
Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
Phys.org
Beyond humans—mammal combat in extreme environs
A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University, and the National Park Service indicates previously unknown high altitude contests between two of America's most sensational mammals—mountain goats and bighorn sheep—over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the past presence of glaciers which, now, are vanishing due to global warming.
Phys.org
Burping bacteria: Identifying Arctic microbes that produce greenhouse gases
As greenhouse gases bubble up across the rapidly thawing Arctic, Sandia National Laboratories researchers are trying to identify other trace gases from soil microbes that could shed some light on what is occurring biologically in melting permafrost in the Arctic. Sandia bioengineer Chuck Smallwood and his team recently spent five...
Phys.org
Global warming puts Arabica coffee at risk, and we're barreling toward a crucial threshold
Coffee may be a major casualty of a hotter planet. Even if currently declared commitments to reduce emissions are met, our new research suggests coffee production will still rapidly decline in countries accounting for 75% of the world's Arabica coffee supply. Arabica coffee (Coffea arabica) is one of two main...
Phys.org
What is avian flu, the disease afflicting viral TikTok emu Emmanuel?
Viral TikTok star Emmanuel—an emu who gained a vast online following thanks to videos shared by his owner at Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida—has reportedly fallen sick with avian influenza. Farm owner Taylor Blake wrote on Twitter that wild geese brought avian influenza to the farm, with many...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border
Phys.org
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
Phys.org
How financial technology can discriminate against people speaking minority dialects: New evidence from China
In the U.K., studies have repeatedly found evidence of accentism. Prejudice based on someone's way of speaking can affect people in the classroom, the office and beyond. Our research of dialects and peer-to-peer lending in China found that this kind of linguistic discrimination can also influence someone's access to finance. Specifically, that accent bias, communication barriers or dialect discrimination may lead to borrowers who speak minority dialects receiving smaller loans and having higher default rates.
Phys.org
New fishing management tools for the Pyrenean marine coastline
The Pyrenean marine coastline has a high biological connectivity between fish populations that move around different habitats at a regional scale, according to the RESMED project (2019–2021), an initiative based on acoustic telemetry techniques for studying the movements of fish and finding the characteristics of the ecosystems of this Mediterranean region.
Phys.org
Australian women are more educated than men, but gender divides remain at work
The Bureau of Statistics has just released a new set of data from the 2021 census. The first set—released in June 2022—covered topics including age, sex, religion, unpaid work and country of birth. The second set, released on Wednesday, provides insights into the kinds of jobs Australians have...
Phys.org
Multiscale dynamical cross-talk in zeolite-catalyzed methanol-to-olefins reaction
Methanol-to-olefins (MTO) conversion, one of the most important reactions in C1 chemistry, has proven to be the most successful non-petrochemical industrialized routes for producing light olefins. Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has been dedicated to the R&D of the MTO reaction for the past four decades.
Phys.org
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others, but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of "climate injustice." In our research...
