Shreveport, LA

Amazon Freevee Greenlights ‘God. Family. Football.’ Docuseries From Propagate & Watershed

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
Amazon Freevee has given a green light to God. Family. Football. , an unscripted, coming-of-age docuseries, from Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group.

God. Family. Football . follows former football player and high school football coach Denny Duron, who has come out of a 30-year retirement to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, back to national prominence. With the perennial high school football powerhouse—14 State Championships in the last 20 years—coming off their worst season in school history, redemption is everyone’s goal. As the team faces struggle and triumph both on and off the field, they are united by Coach Denny’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.”

God. Family. Football. will feature the personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community set against the backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.  The series is produced by Propagate, Watershed, and Ascending Media Group.

Evangel Christian Academy is a small private high school in northwest Louisiana, that has sent more football players to the NFL and NCAA Division 1 college football programs than any other high school in the state, according to producers. With a legacy that includes winning a National Championship and 29 District Championships, their combined 2020 and 2021 record of 3-16 represents their worst losing stretch in school history.

God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Silverman, Owens and Drew Buckley.  The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed.  Ascending Media Group’s Jared Goetz also serves as executive producer. Rob Gehring ( Hard Knocks ) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gehring created the visual storytelling style for Hard Knocks and directed five seasons of the Emmy-winning series.

Deadline

