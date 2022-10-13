ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

January 6 Committee Votes Unanimously To Subpoena Donald Trump Over Attack On U.S. Capitol

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syE8G_0iXrC5v700
A video of former President Donald Trump is played during today's hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump was subpoenaed today over his role in the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Congressional January 6 Committee announced earlier today that it would vote on whether to subpoena the former president in its ongoing investigation into the assault. There had been little indication in recent days that such a move might be in the offing, though in the hours before the conclave NBC did report on the possibility.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said as the gathering began today that “We are convened today not as a hearing, but as a formal committee business meeting so that in addition to presenting evidence, we can potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative actions based upon that evidence.” It was a fairly sharp departure for what had been assumed to be the committee’s final meeting — at least for 2022.

Before the vote, panel vice chair Liz Cheney, who offered the resolution, urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. The vote was a unanimous, “Aye” from all nine committee members.

She also indicated,”Our Committee may be making criminal referrals to DOJ.”

A business meeting is usually when a Congressional committee considers issuing subpoenas or referring charges to the Justice Department. Fox News reported on air that it could find only two other instances in which a committee had tried to depose a president: In the late 1840s with John Tyler and John Quincy Adams, who ultimately didn’t have to come before committee and an effort to bring Harry Truman before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

It is unclear whether Trump would actually testify, though Fox also noted that Trump has urged his own affiliates not to appear. Per the New York Times today, “He would be all but certain to defy any subpoena, and attempts to enforce one would almost certainly lead to a protracted legal battle.”

Today’s move by the Congressional committee comes as Trump faces a DOJ probe on classified documents he spirited out of the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence when leaving office last year. Frantically campaigning in next month’s midterms in the hopes of regaining control of Congress for the GOP, Trump also is up against a plethora of other litigation on personal and professional matters, including a deposition next week in the defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer E Jean Carroll, who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Trump is still officially undeclared as a candidate for the presidency in 2024 – though it is widely assumed he intends to run.

Ted Johnson and Dominic Patten contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Scorns Donald Trump Subpoena Vote At This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing In Tired Cold Open

“January 6th was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” proclaimed Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) as portrayed tonight on Saturday Night Live again by Kenan Thompson. “So, to fight back, we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint,” the longtime cast member added as fellow SNLers played Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and soon-to-be departing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the latter in the form of Heidi Gardner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy