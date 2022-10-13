Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upward of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process.
Phys.org
A new method to dehydrogenate alkanes at ambient conditions
The chemical term alkanes, or paraffins, refers to organic compounds that consist of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms, such as methane, ethane, and propane, and several other hydrocarbons. Over the years, alkanes have become widely used in organic chemistry, due to their unique chemical properties and their role in producing chemical reactions.
Phys.org
New tool allows scientists to peer inside neutron stars
Imagine taking a star twice the mass of the sun and crushing it to the size of Manhattan. The result would be a neutron star—one of the densest objects found anywhere in the universe, exceeding the density of any material found naturally on Earth by a factor of tens of trillions. Neutron stars are extraordinary astrophysical objects in their own right, but their extreme densities might also allow them to function as laboratories for studying fundamental questions of nuclear physics, under conditions that could never be reproduced on Earth.
Phys.org
Ultra-precise quantum thermometer to measure temperatures of space and time
An international team of scientists including experts from the University of Adelaide has designed a quantum thermometer to measure the ultra-cold temperatures of space and time predicted by Einstein and the laws of quantum mechanics. The University of Adelaide's Dr. James Q. Quach, Ramsay Fellow, School of Physical Sciences and...
Phys.org
Researchers develop efficient oxygen catalysts for lithium-oxygen batteries
Lithium-oxygen (Li-O2) batteries are promising due to their high theoretical energy density. However, the poor catalytic performance of the technology's air cathode impeded its commercialization. Recently, a joint research group led by Prof. Bao Xinhe and Prof. Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese...
Phys.org
Multiscale dynamical cross-talk in zeolite-catalyzed methanol-to-olefins reaction
Methanol-to-olefins (MTO) conversion, one of the most important reactions in C1 chemistry, has proven to be the most successful non-petrochemical industrialized routes for producing light olefins. Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has been dedicated to the R&D of the MTO reaction for the past four decades.
Phys.org
Addressing urban inequalities with open-source data
People in deprived city areas tend to have less services available than inhabitants in wealthier parts. They have less access to urban infrastructure such as pharmacies, libraries, sports clubs and even public transport in their neighborhood. Reversing this tendency is a priority for today's policy-makers. Researchers of TU Delft have created a new online tool "CityAccessMap" that can help them in doing so.
Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Phys.org
Discovery about how porphyry-type copper deposits form could be crucial to 'green economy'
Scientists have made a fascinating new discovery about the formation of mineral deposits crucial to our transition to a 'green economy'. The new collaborative study, led by Lawrence Carter from the University of Exeter's Camborne School of Mines, has shown that porphyry-type copper deposits form due to a rapid change in the underlying magmatic plumbing system which forms them.
Phys.org
Researchers study exciton dynamics at unprecedented resolution
Future optical communication that's vastly more reliable and faster than what's commonly available today will require new technology. Modern communication is based on charge transfer, which can result in large transmission losses during certain data-intensive applications. Excitons are alternatives, yet they face technical challenges for widespread implementation. Now, researchers from...
Phys.org
Innovative examples of Big Earth Data for sustainability science
A recent Science Bulletin paper compiled by Prof. Huadong Guo and his team discusses the potential and utility of Big Earth Data through a number of case studies to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The case studies demonstrate that, in light of the lack of relevant data in many countries, the availability of growing multi-source data and rapid advancements in big data methods and infrastructure provide unique opportunities to mitigate these data challenges.
Phys.org
Short telomeres impede germ cell specification by upregulating MAPK and TGFβ signaling
Functional telomeres protect chromosome ends and play essential roles in stem cell maintenance and differentiation. Over the past decade, telomeres have attracted increasing attention due to their role in fertility. Short telomeres negatively impact germ cell development and can contribute to age-associated infertility. Moreover, telomere syndrome resulting from mutations of...
Phys.org
Highly sensitive and fast response strain sensor based on evanescently coupled micro/nanofibers
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses a highly sensitive and fast response optical strain sensor. Strain sensors play an important role in many applications such as flexible electronics, health monitoring, and soft robotics due to their superb response to mechanical deformations. At present, the reported strain sensors mainly focus on high stretchability and high sensitivity under large deformation for motion detection, yet low sensitivity under micro-deformation (≤1%) may limit their applications in micro-displacement detection and weak physiological signal monitoring.
Phys.org
Supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5 investigated with Chandra
Using NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory, astronomers have carried out an X-ray proper motion study of a supernova remnant known as SNR 0509-67.5. Results of the research, published October 5 on arXiv.org, yield essential information regarding the expansion of this structure. Supernova remnants (SNRs) are diffuse, expanding structures resulting from a...
Phys.org
Clusters of galaxies easier to view with radio X-ray combination
Through the clever use of two types of telescopes, a team of researchers has produced stunning images of clusters of galaxies. This not only produces beautiful images, but also provides more information about the enormous amounts of energy released around supermassive black holes in clusters. The astronomers, led by Ph.D. student Roland Timmerman (Leiden University, the Netherlands), will soon publish their method in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Phys.org
European colonial legacy is still visible in today's alien floras
Alien floras in regions that were once occupied by the same European power are, on average, more similar to each other compared to outside regions and this similarity increases with the length of time a region was occupied. This is the conclusion of a study by an international team of researchers led by Bernd Lenzner and Franz Essl from the University of Vienna, which was recently published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Phys.org
Researchers use cellulose to develop slow-release fertilizer and a self-fertilizing propagation pot
A research team affiliated with the Laboratory of Polymeric Materials and Biosorbents at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Araras, São Paulo state, Brazil, has produced and is testing cellulose-based materials for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to improve the supply of nutrients to crops and reduce the release of non-biodegradable chemicals into the ecosystem.
Phys.org
Researching the effects of simulated space habitats on crews under controlled and isolated conditions
Current international human space exploration roadmaps envisage month-long crew stays on the moon within the next few decades, with crewed missions to Mars the long term goal. The psychological effects of human spaceflight, especially in the sense of isolation and confinement, need to be explored ahead of deep space crewed missions.
Phys.org
How do mushrooms become magic?
Psychedelic compounds found in "magic mushrooms" are increasingly being recognized for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders and addiction. However, very little is known about how such compounds have evolved and what role they play in the natural world. To address that, scientists from...
Phys.org
Discovery of microbial pathway that may help combat methane emissions
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, contributing more than 20% of global warming since preindustrial times. Anaerobic oxidation of methane (AOM) is an important methane sink, reducing methane emission from various environments to the atmosphere. Methylomirabilota bacterium (Methylomirabilis oxyfera) that can use nitrite as the electron acceptor to drive AOM has been recently reported.
Comments / 0