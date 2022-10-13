Scott Disick Finally Appears on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2

Scott Disick finally made an appearance on “The Kardashians” Wednesday night… but not in the way you might think!

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex showed up to give her sister Kendall Jenner some housing advice.

Disick did not make any comments about Kourtney and her marriage to Travis Barker as he had done in Season 1 — which Kourtney has said upset her.

Instead Kendall tells him she’s interested in flipping houses, and he shares, “Buy the grossest looking house in the best area.” He adds, “Here is the only thing, you gotta remember to basically be your own general contractor… instead of letting somebody sub out everything and then tell you he did everything. You could also pay to have a foreman and it is well worth it.”

Last season, Scott’s storyline centered around Kourtney and Travis’ engagement.

Kourtney revealed that upset her in an interview with the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast.

She explained at the time, “I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it.” At the time, she said she didn’t know if Scott would appear in Season 2.

So while Scott does appear in Season 2, he never once brought up Kourtney or Travis during his conversation with Kendall.

Kourtney has clearly moved on and is loving her life with hubby Travis.

She previously told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “He’s just my favorite person in the world. So I think it’s just, you just know when you know.”

During this season of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney has been candid about the effect of IVF treatments on her body, and shared how Barker has helped her to embrace her new curves.

Kardashian revealed that she has gained 20 lbs., saying, “I used to be, like, 95 lbs. And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be stuck on the number.”

Kourtney is loving the way her body has changed, adding, “I also love being curvier. It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

As for what led to her “thicker” figure, she explained, “It was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on. Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

Kardashian also credited her husband with helping her embrace her body changes. She said, “Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better.'"

She stressed, “Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

While looking back at her old photos of herself when she was “super skinny,” Kourtney admitted she was unhappy. She reflected, “It's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."