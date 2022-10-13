Read full article on original website
If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says
In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says
Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
International Business Times
Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army
More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
How Ukraine could liberate Crimea and win war in WEEKS with three-pronged blitz through collapsing Russian army
UKRAINE could liberate Crimea and win its war with Russia with a three pronged offensive, it was reported. As Vladimir Putin's army continues to collapse, attention has begun to focus on how the Ukraine war could end. could seize back Crimea as. The humiliated Russian president has seen his troops...
International Business Times
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Putin in the Bunker
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Russians Terrified by Putin’s Bunker Mentality as He Turns 70 With His Finger on the Nuclear Button
Only a handful of people know the exact location where President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 70th birthday in St. Petersburg on Friday, but critics say he spends more and more of his time isolated deep inside nuclear bunkers. The Kremlin has announced that Putin will spend his birthday working....
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin could 'possibly lose his life' if he loses war in Ukraine, reveals ex-oligarch
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian exiled ex-oligarch, now living in the UK, sat down for an exclusive interview for GPS, on CNN, where he described the way he interprets Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset during this ‘difficult time’ for him. Putin is all-in on Ukraine. Khodorkovsky was once...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
