Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
The Atlantic

Putin in the Bunker

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...

