TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
NBC Sports
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NBC Sports
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
NBC Sports
Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
The Colts will be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Jaguars. Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and No. 2 back Nyheim Hines were officially declared out by the Colts today. Taylor had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Hines had been listed as questionable with a concussion.
