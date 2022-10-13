Read full article on original website
Related
Paramount+ to Bow in France, Germany in December
In its continued bid to expand its footprint worldwide, Paramount+ is launching its service in France on Dec. 1 and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Dec. 8. Already available across the Americas, Paramount+ launched in South Korea, the U.K. and Ireland in June and Italy in September. The SVOD platform is expected to be available in 45 markets by year’s end. Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories. With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide,” said Marco...
‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ Heads to Topic, SBS Australia in ZDF Studios Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — TV series “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” has been picked up by streamer Topic for North America and by the Australian channel SBS, ZDF Studios announced Tuesday at Cannes Mipcom trade fair. “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” is being sold as both a 45-minute series and four feature-length stories. Topic has taken exclusive rights for the U.S. and Canada. SBS, a multicultural Australian broadcaster, has also closed an exclusive deal for the drama series. Additionally, ZDF Studios has licensed the program to VOD platforms Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Deutsche Telekom and Huawei for German speaking territories, as well as Germany’s public broadcaster, ZDF. Other buyers include Viasat...
SFGate
Great America makes major changes to its Halloween event
California’s Great America pivots for Halloween event — and the risk pays off. For many, the Halloween season begins when leaves begin to turn and the air carries that distinct crisp feeling. Theme parks — on the other end — take an entirely different approach. As...
Beauty Consumer Fatigue Is Hitting, Launchmetrics Study Shows
PARIS — Is consumer fatigue starting to hit the beauty industry? A new study by data research and insights company Launchmetrics suggests the answer is “yes” in its new study, entitled “S1 ’22: Business of Beauty — Top 700 Performers.”More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: UtilitySpring 2023 Trend: SheerMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 That takes into account 741 beauty brands, a total of $12.5 billion in media impact value, or MIV, and 3.1 million placements. “While beauty is considered an affordable luxury in a time of economic uncertainty, there has been an increasing concern over consumer fatigue in the sector,”...
Routes: United adds a top European destination from SFO and increases Australia service
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
SFGate
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the...
‘Elite’s’ Ester Expósito to Star in New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — Ester Expósito, one of the most preeminent of breakout actors from “Elite,” is set to star in “La Isla Bonita,” a new series created by Ginesta Guindal (“Vida Perfecta,” “Elite”), produced by The Immigrant and Sabado Películas with production-distribution superindie Fremantle handling global distribution. Billed as an irreverent dramedy, “La Isla Bonita” focuses on a group of friends – party, party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, environmentalist Sol – who share a quaint house on Ibiza, until the owner decides to triple the rent for the summer months, forcing them to find an ingenious solution to keep their lives and...
SFGate
Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)
Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and...
SFGate
‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money.
SFGate
Caroline Polachek Cruises Through Barcelona in New ‘Sunset’ Video
Following the critical success of “Billions,” Caroline Polachek is back with the official release of her new track, “Sunset.” Paired with a video peppered with scenes of a rocky beach town in Barcelona, the Sega Bodega-produced song weaves Polachek’s signature otherworldly vocals with Balearic beats, hand claps, and nimble guitar strings.
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
Comments / 0