Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: Russell Wilson Posts 1-Word Message Before Monday Night Game
Russell Wilson and the 2-3 Denver Broncos are on the road tonight as they square off with the 3-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Just hours before kickoff, Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson shared a photo to twitter with only one word in the caption: Opportunity. ...
Yardbarker
'Amazing!': Geno Smith Viral Pass Impresses Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks are now five games into the new season, and quarterback Geno Smith still hasn't written back to his doubters. Thrust back into an established starting role for the first time since 2014 - when he was a 23-year-old in his second professional season - Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.w percent) and ranks third in yards per attempt (8.3), fourth in quarterback rating (74.6) and seventh in touchdown passes (nine).
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Veteran teammates Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Ryan Neal say the rookie cornerback is relying on his skill — which isn’t too bad.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NBC Sports
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
NBC Sports
Legal battle looms if NFL tries to discipline Deshaun Watson for similar conduct
On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve the matter with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine, a legal battle becomes likely, if not definite.
NBC Sports
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
Comments / 0