Carson Wentz's fractured ring finger is going to, at the very least, significantly break up his first season with the Commanders. Wentz is reportedly going to miss four to six weeks due to the ailment, which he suffered last Thursday in an unsightly win over the Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to publicize that timeline, and he later tweeted that Wentz's injury will require surgery.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO