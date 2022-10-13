ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IWC’s Just Dropped 4 New Editions of Its Mark XX Pilot’s Watch

By Cait Bazemore
 4 days ago
Earlier this summer, IWC quietly dropped the latest addition to its beloved Mark collection with the debut of the Mark XX. Despite the low-key release, the model was an instant hit, packed with updates long awaited for in the iconic line. Some of the changes were more subtle, like increased legibility of the date window at three o’clock, a larger crown or the slightly thinner case structure. However, others were more obvious (and exciting), like the upgrade to an in-house movement that uses a bidirectional pawl winding system to build up the power reserve to 120 hours. This month, IWC has rounded out the collection with four new styles offering new dial colors and strap options.

The first two models in the Mark XX collection included the Ref. IW328201 with a matte black dial and matching black calfskin leather strap and the Ref. IWC328203 with a sunburst blue dial and matching blue calfskin leather strap. With the four new models, you get the same basic design featuring a modern 40mm stainless steel case, water resistance to 100 meters and the in-house caliber 32111 movement. Yet now, you have the option of a five-link stainless steel bracelet with a mix of brushed and polished finishes for the black and blue dial variants as well as the option of a rich emerald green dial with either a stainless steel bracelet or brown calfskin strap.

While each colorway in the Mark XX lineup is relatively classic, the addition of the sunburst green version brings a bold and modern touch to the collection and offers a nice twist on an otherwise simple design. We first saw IWC introduce the hue with the Pilot’s Chronograph 41 last year, and ever since, the color seems to be slowly but surely becoming a staple of the brand. To view each of the models in the Mark XX collection their full glory and choose the best dial and bracelet combination for you, head over to IWC’s website.

