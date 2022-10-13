Football fans surprised to learn about Chad Pennington's quarterback son

Former Jets and Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington was drafted in 2000 and last suited up in the NFL over a decade ago -- yet some football fans apparently can't believe it's been that long.

Pennington, now 46, was a trending topic on social media on Wednesday night, when users discovered that his son Cole is following in his father's footsteps as a quarterback at Marshall.

Chad, the 18th overall draft pick by the Jets in Y2K, starred with the Thundering Herd from 1997-99. His legend was forged at Marshall by teaming up with another future first-rounder, Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Yet, despite Chad's heyday coming in the early 2000s -- nearly two decades ago -- and the fact that he was in his late 20s when Cole was born, fans of a certain age apparently seemed to feel very old seeing Chad's son suiting up in the college ranks.

