Broaddus: Winning a game in Philadelphia is ‘the greatest experience in the world’

By Ryan Gilbert
 4 days ago

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is one of the biggest in the NFL and quite possibly in all of sports. The NFC East division rivals have no love lost there and they face off this weekend in a crucial game.

The Cowboys head up to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Former Eagles tackle Jason Peters, who won a Super Bowl with the squad, didn’t hold back when discussing Philly fans, and many people may feel the same way.

Bryan Broaddus and Bobby Belt of the Audacy Original Podcast “ Love of the Star ” talked about the heated rivalry and what a win in Philadelphia feels like.

“You win a game in Philadelphia, it’s the greatest experience in the world as a visiting team,” Broaddus said (1:58 in player above). “Because those fans are all over you from the word go and they don’t give up. Then all of a sudden you get the Cowboys fans that live in that area and now they’re involved in getting on their own up there. It is really, really – it’s a great experience when you can win a game in Philadelphia.”

Broaddus used to travel with the team when he worked for their website. He shared a great story about one of the last times that he was in Philadelphia.

“The Cowboys win the game and this security guy – I’m standing around in the silence and this security guy with the yellow windbreaker goes ‘Broaddus,’ I’m like yeah, he goes ‘Come here,’ and so I walk over to him, yeah, what’s up man? I go first off, how did you know my name? He goes ‘I know who you are man. I know who you are.’ I’m like cool, and he goes ‘Look at this,’ he had on his shirt with his windbreaker and his T-shirt was Cowboys. He’s working the Eagles sidelines with a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt on underneath and he’s like ‘Man, good win today. Good win.’ And I’m like yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Eagles fans are known to be passionate and vocal, especially about their hate for the Cowboys. Broaddus would never admit that he was from Dallas when he worked in Philadelphia.

“Houston, Waco, I never said I was from Dallas. Never one time did I ever say I was from Dallas,” he said. “Very passionate fans, but one of the best victories you can ever get in the league is winning a game in Philadelphia.”

There is one thing Broaddus did like about Philly, however. He won’t be making the trip this weekend to Philadelphia, but Belt will be.

“What you need to do is I need to give you some Ziploc bags because they have these really good pretzels in the press box.”

