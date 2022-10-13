Tom DeLonge sends message to Matt Skiba thanking him for his time with Blink-182

Following the band's official announcement that original Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge would be returning to the fold after 10 years apart, the reunited frontman has reached out to Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio , thanking him for his time in the group, and for keeping the band "alive and thriving" in his absence.

See, it's not all sexual innuendo when it comes to the Blink-182 boys. "I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him," Tom DeLonge said in the comments of his social media post on October 13 thanking Matt Skiba "for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence," adding that he still listens to Matt's Alkaline Trio "to this day."

"You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed," Tom continues. Alluding to past band issues, DeLonge says emotions have always been "complicated," but bassist Mark Hoppus ' cancer scare "really put things into perspective," which ultimately led to his recent return . "But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day," he concludes. "So from my heart to yours, thank you for being part of our band."

As well as a huge list of tour dates that will take the newly reunited Blink-182 across the globe into 2024 with support from Wallows , Turnstile , The Story So Far , and Rise Against over four separate legs, fans also have a brand new single to look forward to before the week ends. Stay tuned for more on Audacy!

