ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Activist Investor Back With New Kohl’s Attack

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480GWC_0iXrBK6y00

One of Kohl’s peskiest investors is back for a third bite at the apple.

After working with other activists to get the department store’s board to install three of its directors early last year, Macellum Advisors now says the retailer is in for a proxy fight if it fails to immediately overhaul its board.

The New York hedge fund took aim at the Kohl’s board and is pushing for a sale after a months-long saga fizzled over the summer without producing a deal from what Macellum CEO Jonathan Duskin called a “deeply flawed sale process .”

This after Macellum followed last year’s opening salvo with additional attempts to win Kohl’s over to its side. It renewed calls for a board refresh in December and then stepped up calls a month later for Kohl’s to reboot its board or sell itself. Duskin even nominated himself as one of the 10 candidates Macellum proposed to election at the retailer’s annual meeting in May. That effort failed as shareholders cast the majority of their ballots for Kohl’s board nominees.

But with Kohl’s market value plummeting, Macellum this time is hoping to amass shareholder support. Kohl’s share price is up nearly 2 percent in midday trading but 40 percent off from a year ago.

“Kohl’s is having one of the worst years in its long history,” Duskin wrote in Thursday’s letter to the shareholders. Putting aside inflation, a spending slowdown and other headwinds, the retailer’s performance still lag its rivals “across almost every relevant measure,” he pointed out.

Duskin went on to accuse Kohl’s board overseeing the “termination of what we argue was a deeply flawed sale process, the departures of three key executive officers and the downgrade of the Company’s long-term credit rating to ‘junk’ by S&P Global Ratings.” He was referring to the May exits of leaders including chief merchandising officer Doug Howe and chief marketing officer Greg Revelle.

Macellum, which holds about a 5 percent stake in Kohl’s, wants the company to oust board chairman Peter Boneparth in addition to long-standing “shadow board” members Stephanie Streeter, John Schlifske and Jonas Prising who’ve failed to “adequately support Kohl’s senior management,” Duskin said.

He added that little has changed since the hedge fund brought up the retailer’s “self-inflicted execution issues” two years ago.

Macellum isn’t the only thorn in Kohl’s side. Fellow investor Ancora Holdings last month called on the chain to dismiss CEO Michelle Gass in addition to Boneparth, citing their collective failure to secure a buyer and get the company back on track .

Kohl’s said it was “disappointed” by Macellum’s latest ultimatum.

“We are disappointed that Macellum, only five months after Kohl’s shareholders reelected our entire slate of directors, and resoundingly opposed Jonathan Duskin’s election, has launched a disruptive public campaign for the third time,” a spokeswoman for the retailer said in a statement Thursday.

The rep went on to say that Kohl’s leadership has “regularly engaged” the investor since it first aired its concerns, “including numerous occasions since the annual shareholders meeting and several times this quarter.” She described those “unproductive” talks as little more than a “distraction from running the business during a challenging retail environment.”

Macellum says Kohl’s margins have suffered because it can’t manage inventory and it pays executives too much. It also accused the Menomonee Falls, Wisc. company of failing to pounce of real estate opportunities when a wave of store closures surfaced desirable new locations. Shareholders shouldn’t wait until the annual meeting in May to influence the retailer’s direction, it added.

Ahead of Kohl’s annual meeting five months ago, proxy advisor Glass Lewis rejected Macellum’s arguments and agreed the retailer is on the right path to improve sales and profits. Even rival Institutional Shareholder Services, which recommended Kohl’s shareholders vote in of two of Macellum’s nominees, had stopped short of saying the board needed a complete overhaul.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bassett ‘Unanimously’ Rejects Takeover Offer

Bassett Furniture clapped back at a pair of unsolicited takeover offers that “substantially undervalue” the furniture chain, it said Tuesday. The war of words escalated when the Bassett, Va.-based furniture manufacturer and retailer publicly responded to investment platform CSC Generation Holdings proposal’s to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of common stock it doesn’t own at a price equal to $21 per share in cash.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Despite Volatility, Outlook is Strong for Holiday ‘22

There are 73 days to go until Christmas. And until then, retailers will be watching inflation, supply chains, jobs reports, gas prices, the weather, and anything else (should we even mention “pandemic”) that could affect their holiday outlooks, which are – as of this writing – looking good. Mastercard SpendingPulse’s annual holiday forecast predicts U.S. retail sales (excluding automotive) will increase 7.1 percent. “This holiday season, consumers may find themselves looking for ways to navigate the inflationary environment – from searching for deals to making trade-offs that allow for extra room in their gift-giving budgets,” said Michelle Meyer, U.S. chief economist, Mastercard...
Sourcing Journal

Q3 ‘Race to the Bottom’ Ahead, Analysts Warn

Morgan Stanley equity analysts believe retail’s inventory glut is likely to “remain problematic for the rest of the year.” Consumer goods retailers were among the first to see stockpile problems. Amazon’s first-quarter net loss of $3.8 billion significantly lagged year-ago net income of $8.1 billion. Walmart reported a softer-than-expected Q1 as a slowdown took hold and consumers shunned late-arriving merchandise. It followed by cutting billions of dollars in peak-season product. Target’s supply chain woes halved its first quarter net profits and the retailer next reworked its inventory assortment to manage overstock before slashing $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix its inventory mess. Bank...
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year

Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when  “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative

We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world.  According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Takes Flight With New Wholesale Partnership

Some of Allbirds’ top footwear styles are now available at REI Co-op. The San Francisco company announced a new wholesale partnership with the outdoor retailer last week, building on existing deals with Nordstrom, Public Lands, House of Sports and Scheels. The Tree Flyer, Trail Runner SWT, Wool Runner, Wool Piper, Wool Runner Mizzle and Wool Runner-Up Mizzle are now sold at rei.com and at 41 REI stores, including flagships in Denver, Bloomington, Minn., Seattle, Washington, D.C., and SoHo in New York City. According to Allbirds, the two brands share a focus on environmental stewardship and better business practices, and want to offer...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Tractor Supply Wins FTC Approval to Acquire Smaller Rival

Tractor Supply Company has officially received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home for $320 million, almost two years after initially scooping up its ranch rival. But under a consent order from the FTC, it will do so without the full deck of stores that were originally part of the deal. Once expected to acquire and keep Orscheln’s then-fleet of 167 stores across 11 states, Tractor Supply will now gain the remaining 166 stores before divesting 85 to two smaller, Midwestern farm and garden retailers. After the all-cash deal closed on Wednesday, Tractor Supply had an...
ARKANSAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s CFO: ‘We Missed Our Own Internal High Bar’

Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LS&Co.) third-quarter earnings call serves as a reminder that 100-plus years of denim expertise aside, the jeanswear leader is not immune to the myriad of disruptions apparel companies are experiencing on a global scale. Continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., resulted in estimated...
Sourcing Journal

Is the ‘Sneaker Supercycle’ for Real?

Heading into the 2022 holiday season, consumer footwear preferences could be at a crossroads. On one hand, one analyst believes the best is yet to come from sneaker sales. And on the other, it appears demand for dressier footwear is kicking back into gear, as categories like boots and loafers further gather steam among consumers returning to work and suiting up for weddings, galas and nights out on the town. “We are in the beginning of a sneaker supercycle,” Omar Saad, managing director at Evercore ISI said during an Oct. 8 Yahoo Finance Live interview. “People are wearing sneakers more. Their...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Wayfair Moves to Google Cloud, Natori Livestreams With Firework

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud Wayfair/Google Cloud Wayfair has completed a full migration of its data center applications and services to the cloud, with the home furnishings retailer moving its business to Google Cloud. This should help the retailer increase business agility and technical innovation, handle burst capacity and scale new uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for scenarios ranging from fraud detection to personalized customer outreach. Migrating 100 percent of its cloud applications to Google Cloud further helps the company support its 24 million active customers. The...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
Sourcing Journal

Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Threat Back on the Table

The union representing railroad building and maintenance employees said Monday its members have rejected a tentative agreement with employers, raising the possibility yet again of a future strike. The dozen unions involved in the national collective bargaining process with the country’s major railroads are in various stages of the voting process in which members decide whether to ratify tentative contracts struck by their leadership. The negotiations had been a source of anxiety within the shipping community last month as some unions were still without tentative deals as a deadline loomed before workers and employers could have engaged in a strike...
Sourcing Journal

Classic Fashion’s Walmart-Exclusive Apparel Factory Opens in California

Walmart executives joined Classic Fashion managers and elected officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Classic Fashion’s first U.S.-based production facility. For the next five years, the new Santa Ana, Calif., site will cut and sew apparel exclusively for Walmart, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to Made In USA. With this facility, Jordan-based Classic Fashion will create 125 new jobs by the end of next year, and an additional 225 by 2027, reaching 350 U.S. American jobs over five years. A supplier to Adidas, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle, Classic Fashion entered phase one of its strategy to support U.S. manufacturing...
SANTA ANA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s October Sale Pegged at $8 Billion

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale likely did around $8 billion in gross merchandise value, according to one Bank of America (BoA) analyst. In a research note published Friday, BoA Securities analyst Justin Post estimated that last week’s two-day event came in about 25 percent below the main Prime Day sale hosted over 48 hours in July. Fewer people were talking about the event on Twitter, where “mentions of the Prime Early Access event were also down about 70% relative to the Prime Day in July,” he wrote. Still, the bank sees Prime Early Access as “incrementally beneficial” to Amazon, helping to not...
Sourcing Journal

2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts

Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts.  The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal.  “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Why AEO’s Logistics Startup Is Taking a Page Out of Shein’s Playbook

For Shekar Natarajan, supply chain is a “bad word” he’d rather banish from the logistics lexicon—even though it’s right there in his title as the chief supply chain officer for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). The phrase, he said, conjures up much of what the world has witnessed since the pandemic exposed fundamentals flaws in the method of moving goods from points A to B: fragility, information asymmetry and an incentive to “create opaqueness” so that the lucky few end up with lopsided power to ply their pricing leverage. What might have worked in the pre-digital era now seems woefully out of touch...
Sourcing Journal

Latest Logistics Hopeful? TikTok

TikTok appears to be part of a growing wave of companies looking to exact greater control over their logistics operations in a move underscoring e-commerce‘s continued growth. The short-form video platform looks to be hiring for positions to pad its global logistics team’s new Fulfillment by TikTok Shop service, which is billed as a “logistics solution” for sellers. The new offering was first reported by Axios. “By providing warehousing, delivery and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop,”...
Sourcing Journal

Welspun Gains from Walmart’s Marketplace Expansion

After welcoming sellers from India to its Walmart Marketplace, the retail behemoth has further expanded access for businesses from the country to its platform. The retailer held a Global Seller Summit in Delhi last month where it announced Indian businesses can apply to its Canadian marketplace. The Walmart Marketplace allows...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy