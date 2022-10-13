Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations. A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this...
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
Guess the rent of this modern San Antonio apartment on the Northwest Side
Here's a hint: It's over $1,000.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
San Antonio Current
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Beer lovers poured into historic Crockett Park on Saturday for the 16th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival. Here's how the fun went down at the celebration, one of the largest single-day beer events in the state.
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
foxsanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
KIII TV3
'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts. Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
Comments / 0