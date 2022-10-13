Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph at times expected. * WHERE...Near the lake in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lakeshore flooding expected due to waves of 14 to 18 ft. * WHERE...Porter County in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
