VANCOUVER – Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper will be opening the drive-through tax payment drop-off window for the last two days of the tax season. The drive-through kiosk is located at the east parking structure entrance at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The kiosk will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Oct. 31. The drive-through option is meant as a convenience and is for pre-written checks only. The Treasurer’s Office will not accept any other forms of payment at the kiosk.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO