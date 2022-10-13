ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

ClarkCountyToday

Ridgefield Schools and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to host free event on the dangers of fentanyl

Law Enforcement agencies across Southwest Washington have seen an alarming increase in overdoses from fentanyl-based counterfeit substances. Parents and community members are invited to join Ridgefield School District and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for a public information meeting about the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Nakia Creek Fire now estimated at 1,565 acres

Clark Regional Emergency Services officials updated the public Monday (Oct. 17) on current details about the Nakia Creek Fire, still burning in northeast Clark County. Evacuation notices sent out Sunday are still current. The evacuation area map has been updated to show the areas considered to be in Level 1 (Be Ready), Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go Now).
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates

Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Treasurer offers drive-through property tax payment kiosk Oct. 28 and Oct. 31

VANCOUVER – Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper will be opening the drive-through tax payment drop-off window for the last two days of the tax season. The drive-through kiosk is located at the east parking structure entrance at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The kiosk will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Oct. 31. The drive-through option is meant as a convenience and is for pre-written checks only. The Treasurer’s Office will not accept any other forms of payment at the kiosk.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Fire Marshal seeks public’s assistance identifying persons, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek fire

VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in an ongoing fire investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public to review the video and photo below to see if they recognize the people or vehicle. The video was taken Sunday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek fire is burning on Larch Mountain.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance

Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ‘believes in listening to her constituency and working to get things moving forward in Congress’

Vancouver resident Glenna Scheidt shares her thoughts on the 3rd Congressional District race. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Despite partisan divisions, misinformation, and the prevalent discontent with our current...
VANCOUVER, WA

