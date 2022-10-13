Read full article on original website
Friends of the Carpenter to host dedication ceremony of Friendship Center
VANCOUVER – Friends of the Carpenter will host a dedication ceremony on Thurs. Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Friendship Center, 1600 W 20th Street. The event will include the dedication of the Friendship Center, as well as the organization’s new shower and laundry trailers.
City of Vancouver adding third community information session regarding proposed location of next Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER – The city of Vancouver is adding a third engagement and information session for community members to share their thoughts and feedback on the city’s proposed site at 415 W. 11th St. for its next Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The additional online listening...
Ridgefield Schools and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to host free event on the dangers of fentanyl
Law Enforcement agencies across Southwest Washington have seen an alarming increase in overdoses from fentanyl-based counterfeit substances. Parents and community members are invited to join Ridgefield School District and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for a public information meeting about the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Ridgefield High School.
Letter: ‘Protect our rights and our community and vote for Rey Reynolds on November 8th’
Washougal resident Louise Bradley offers her support for Rey Reynolds in the race for Clark County Sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Which candidate for sheriff has vowed to...
Nakia Creek Fire now estimated at 1,565 acres
Clark Regional Emergency Services officials updated the public Monday (Oct. 17) on current details about the Nakia Creek Fire, still burning in northeast Clark County. Evacuation notices sent out Sunday are still current. The evacuation area map has been updated to show the areas considered to be in Level 1 (Be Ready), Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go Now).
Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates
Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
Treasurer offers drive-through property tax payment kiosk Oct. 28 and Oct. 31
VANCOUVER – Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper will be opening the drive-through tax payment drop-off window for the last two days of the tax season. The drive-through kiosk is located at the east parking structure entrance at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The kiosk will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Oct. 31. The drive-through option is meant as a convenience and is for pre-written checks only. The Treasurer’s Office will not accept any other forms of payment at the kiosk.
Take steps to protect health as air quality worsens due to wildfire smoke
VANCOUVER – Air quality has reached unhealthy levels in parts of Clark County due to smoke from wildfires. Clark County Public Health is urging residents to regularly monitor local air quality and take steps to protect their health while air is smoky. Air quality in Clark County currently ranges...
Fire Marshal seeks public’s assistance identifying persons, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek fire
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in an ongoing fire investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public to review the video and photo below to see if they recognize the people or vehicle. The video was taken Sunday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek fire is burning on Larch Mountain.
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
Letter: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ‘believes in listening to her constituency and working to get things moving forward in Congress’
Vancouver resident Glenna Scheidt shares her thoughts on the 3rd Congressional District race. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Despite partisan divisions, misinformation, and the prevalent discontent with our current...
