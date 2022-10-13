Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph at times expected. * WHERE...Near the lake in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Lake LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Lakeshore flooding expected due to waves of 12 to 16 ft. * WHERE...Lake County in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern La Porte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte County. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
