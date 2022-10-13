Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
astaga.com
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Monetary concerned in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the extremely revered monetary establishment is now processing the Chivo Pockets’s Lightning transactions. Which looks as if a step in the correct course, but in addition comes with seemingly pointless counterparty danger. Why isn’t El Salvador dealing with the operation internally? And, will River Monetary enhance the Chivo Pockets’s usability?
CNBC
El Salvador's bitcoin experiment: $60 million lost, $375 million spent, little to show so far
El Salvador has lost around $60 million on its bitcoin bet one year into a nationwide crypto experiment. The use of bitcoin in El Salvador appears to be low amid the market volatility. The country faces plummeting economic growth and a high deficit. It has been more than a year...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on SHIB?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is today touted as a “Dogecoin killer” and is the second most popular memecoin. Today, SHIB is one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in existence.
blockchain.news
African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF
African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mortgage rates hit 20-year high of 6.92%: Amount banks are prepared to lend average buyer has fallen $100,000 since January to $343,000 (which would get you a trailer in LA)
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than 20 years this week and are likely to climb even further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
astaga.com
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise, Will Price Retest $27?
ENS worth outshines the market as worth reveals power rallying to a excessive of $20. ENS tops the crypto worth because it cracks over 20% achieve in lower than 24 hours regardless of the crypto massacre. The value of ENS reveals bullish indicators as the worth holds above the 50...
astaga.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s value reveals energy as the worth breaks out of a downtrend with good quantity with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the worth rallied to a excessive of $1, getting ready for a rally as the worth confirmed bullish indicators. The worth...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Soar 30%? Expert Tells Why As Whales Go Long
The cryptocurrency market continues to battle because of an unfavorable financial outlook. Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, is down over 50% from its all-time excessive. BTC has fallen near 2% within the final 24 hours and is at present buying and selling at $19,141. Nevertheless, one professional reveals that the...
astaga.com
Binance Unveils $500 Million Funds to Support Crypto Miners
Earlier on Friday, October 14, the world’s largest crypto change Binance got here up with an thrilling announcement to help the crypto mining trade. Binance Pool introduced the launch of a $500 million miner lending venture to help BTC mining and different mining infrastructure suppliers. The official announcement from...
techaiapp.com
Binance to Offer $500 Million Worth of Loans to Crypto Mining Industry – Mining Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has set out to support crypto miners through a lending program established by its mining pool. Presenting the initiative this week, the coin trading platform also unveiled that Binance Pool intends to launch cloud mining products. Leading Exchange Binance Looking to Help Bitcoin Miners in Difficult Times...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin noticed a shaky market day following the discharge of the CPI knowledge. Whereas the projections for the inflation charges have been excessive, they might come out decrease than the precise quantity and the crypto market had responded negatively to the information. Bitcoin had fallen beneath $19,000 because the market had bled, however there had been a turnaround in direction of the tip of the buying and selling day. The query now stays if the digital asset would be capable to maintain these good points.
nulltx.com
Analyst Recommends Uniglo.io, Ethereum Name Service, And Cosmos
As we inch closer to the end of the year, analysts are starting to put out their top picks for 2022. Three analyst-recommended cryptos offering high-yield opportunities are Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Cosmos (ATOM). What makes these projects unique?. Uniglo (GLO) Uniglo is a community-based social currency...
astaga.com
Which is a better buy between Stellar and Ripple?
Stellar and Ripple are two of the largest payment-focused cryptocurrencies on the earth. Ripple’s XRP has a market cap of over $25 billion whereas Stellar’s XLM is valued at over $2.5 billion. One other similarity between the 2 is that Stellar’s founder, Jed McCaleb, was one of many co-founders of Ripple. So, which is a greater purchase between XRP and XLM?
astaga.com
Cardano (ADA) Hits Critical Level, Here’s How It Will Perform
The cryptocurrency market is at the moment struggling because of unfavorable macroeconomic situations. Cardano, particularly, has been one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies on this crypto disaster. Cardano (ADA) has fallen shut to fifteen% within the final 7 days and 5% within the final day. It’s at the moment buying and selling at $0.3639.
CoinTelegraph
Google and Coinbase strike a deal, BNY Mellon begins crypto custody and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF gets denied: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 9-15
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Starting in early...
Comments / 0