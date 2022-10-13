If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask any middle school kid you happen to find. Admittedly, even in a university town like Durham, your garden variety seventh grader probably knows nothing about the ratepayer-funded NHSaves program. Therefore, she probably does not have an elevator speech to rebut the claim that if energy efficiency is so great, consumers can just buy it – no ratepayer-funded subsidies necessary.

DURHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO