Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
My first day as a creative placemaker
A note from Yasamin Safarzadeh, Program Director at Kimball Jenkins:. I want to take a moment to share my continued support and excitement for this youth writing incubator facilitated by the efforts of Manchester InkLink. This partnership is lifting up the voices of our community’s youth and young adult population no matter what their background. These educational opportunities are integral in hearing the voices which are so important and so often overlooked in the state.
manchesterinklink.com
Q&A with Allison Joseph of MyTurn, an organization promoting mentorship and safe spaces for at-risk kids
This interview is Part 1 of an occasional series by The Common Ground Initiative called “Avoiding Prison or an Early Death,” where I will write about my experiences growing up as at-risk youth in Brooklyn, New York, and how decades later, in a different state, communities are facing these same issues.
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100th anniversary
MANCHESTER, NH – A police car parked sideways on Lowell Street on the morning of October 15th blocking traffic while tables with red cloths over them waited for patrons to arrive. Burgers sizzled on a grill outside, sending plumes of smoke into the air. Placards on the sidewalk with oversized proclamations by Governor Chris Sununu, Senator Maggie Hassan, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen recognized an accomplishment few businesses of any kind can match: the Red Arrow Diner had been in business for 100 years.
manchesterinklink.com
A ratepayer and taxpayer success story in Durham school
If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask any middle school kid you happen to find. Admittedly, even in a university town like Durham, your garden variety seventh grader probably knows nothing about the ratepayer-funded NHSaves program. Therefore, she probably does not have an elevator speech to rebut the claim that if energy efficiency is so great, consumers can just buy it – no ratepayer-funded subsidies necessary.
manchesterinklink.com
Hurry: Ticket deadline for Memorial High School’s 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony is Oct. 23
UPDATE: Those wishing to attend the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Manchester Memorial High School on Nov 26 MUST purchase tickets by this Sunday, October 23. No tickets will be sold at the door.Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase one...
manchesterinklink.com
Where Middle Earth meets NH: Tolkien expert breaks down ‘Rings of Power’ for online series filmed at Studio Lab
DERRY, NH — This past Friday I was privileged to learn a couple of fun facts about New Hampshire that truly surprised me. Did you know that the world’s preeminent expert on all things J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings founded a university on the subject that, though entirely virtual, is based in Hollis? Or that there is a world-class, state-of-the-art motion picture studio in Derry?
Comments / 0