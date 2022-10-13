ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

My first day as a creative placemaker

A note from Yasamin Safarzadeh, Program Director at Kimball Jenkins:. I want to take a moment to share my continued support and excitement for this youth writing incubator facilitated by the efforts of Manchester InkLink. This partnership is lifting up the voices of our community’s youth and young adult population no matter what their background. These educational opportunities are integral in hearing the voices which are so important and so often overlooked in the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100th anniversary

MANCHESTER, NH – A police car parked sideways on Lowell Street on the morning of October 15th blocking traffic while tables with red cloths over them waited for patrons to arrive. Burgers sizzled on a grill outside, sending plumes of smoke into the air. Placards on the sidewalk with oversized proclamations by Governor Chris Sununu, Senator Maggie Hassan, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen recognized an accomplishment few businesses of any kind can match: the Red Arrow Diner had been in business for 100 years.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A ratepayer and taxpayer success story in Durham school

If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask any middle school kid you happen to find. Admittedly, even in a university town like Durham, your garden variety seventh grader probably knows nothing about the ratepayer-funded NHSaves program. Therefore, she probably does not have an elevator speech to rebut the claim that if energy efficiency is so great, consumers can just buy it – no ratepayer-funded subsidies necessary.
DURHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Where Middle Earth meets NH: Tolkien expert breaks down ‘Rings of Power’ for online series filmed at Studio Lab

DERRY, NH — This past Friday I was privileged to learn a couple of fun facts about New Hampshire that truly surprised me. Did you know that the world’s preeminent expert on all things J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings founded a university on the subject that, though entirely virtual, is based in Hollis? Or that there is a world-class, state-of-the-art motion picture studio in Derry?
DERRY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy