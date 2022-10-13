Read full article on original website
Meet the Pet of the Week: Wiggles
Update: Wiggles and Giggles were both adopted Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Fri-yay so that means it’s also time to meet the Pet of the Week. This week’s furry friend is a puppy named Wiggles. Linda from Pet Adoptions of Cuero joined us on 25 News Now Sunrise to introduce us to Wiggles. To learn more about Wiggles...
Head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition
YOAKUM, Texas – A head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. a truck traveling west on State Highway 11, about four and a half miles west of Yoakum, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another truck head-on, says Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with...
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Victoria Police Department officers arrest man interfering with employees laying fiber optic cable
VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, October 13th, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Glascow Street to assist employees who were laying fiber optic cable in the area. Upon arrival, the employee advised a white Jeep had parked near their vehicle and was interfering with their work area. An officer approached the driver in...
The Crossroads Will Get It’s First True Fall Feel Next Week
Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Hangout Spot Known as ‘Hastings’
Hastings holds so many memories for so many of us in the Victoria area! I know that times have changed and the term video store is obsolete. However, Hastings was so much more than a video store, it was also: a bookstore, a comic book store, a game store, a coffee shop, an anime stop, and you could even get an instrument there.
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, RPD looking for more victims
A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
Mark Your Calendars It’s Our Free Hallows Eve Boo Bash Event
We are so excited to invite you and your family to our Annual Hallow's Eve Boo Bash event, brought to you by Townsquare Media and our friends at Victory Kia. Mark your calendars as this event is free for families and it is SO MUCH FUN!. On Hallow's Eve, October...
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
