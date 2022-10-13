ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield

By Ashley Shook
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Springfield Rescue Mission helps homeless transition their lives

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in contact over the phone with her biological mother recently. She may be in Palmer, Ware, Springfield or Enfield, Connecticut.

If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or call our non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

