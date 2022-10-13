Who is Juanrique Hall, District 2 CMS Board of Education candidate?

Name : Juanrique Hall

School board seat you’re seeking: District 2, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 50

Campaign website : @juanriquehall





Email : juanriquehall22@gmail.com

Occupation : Alternative’s To Violence community advocate

Education : Aviation Institute of Charlotte and West Charlotte High School

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) : No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement : Coach for 10 years; youth advocate for seven years.

What qualities, skills and experiences do you think would make a good superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools?

I need to see someone that is capable of inspiring leaders to lead and holding those who are incapable of leading to account. I understand that school districts need leaders to provide a vision for the future, managers that are capable of identifying and communicating the steps needed to make the vision achievable and workers who are able to execute the steps. Our next superintendent needs to know that the board will hold him/her accountable for taking action and leading effectively.

CMS, along with other districts across the country and state, has lost a lot of teachers. What are your ideas to keep teachers in CMS classrooms?

The biggest thing that we can do is provide more opportunities and incentives for people to enter the workforce as well as exit opportunities to remove those who are failing. One thing that I would really love to do is open our classrooms up to the many military instructors that we have that live in this state. Most of these instructors have bachelor’s degrees and thousands of hours teaching young adults. They also have real-world experience to offer.

What solutions would you offer to improve student and employee safety on CMS school campuses?

We need to increase the engagement with each student as well as each parent. We need to invest in more cameras and additional technology at each school.

How do you define CMS’ achievement gap? How can CMS bridge the achievement gap, raise test scores and get the 50 district schools off of the low-performing list?

In addition to hiring and staffing, I believe we need to take care of the technological and nutritional deserts that exist in many of the homes of our lower-performing students. Once we address those issues I believe we can start to correct these gaps.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I believe that I am the only candidate that has support from both conservative and liberal organizations as well as parent, veteran, Latino, African-American and LGBTQ+ organizations. I am the only candidate that stands for serving students not sides.