KYTV
Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter. Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only...
KYTV
Access to broadband is difficult in rural Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Access to fast internet is a challenge for many people in rural parts of Camden County. ”Internet has become almost as important a utility as gas or electricity,” said Commissioner Don Williams. Gary Steene lives in Camden County. He says he does not have...
KRMS Radio
Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well
A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
KRMS Radio
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
MSHP Arrest reports for October 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 44-year-old Jason C. Davis of Sedalia at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was suspected of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Davis was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
KYTV
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
KRMS Radio
Two Of Camden County’s Most Wanted Captured This Week
Two of the suspects who have been on the Camden County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” List have been apprehended in two separate cases…. One on the Most Wanted List was arrested during a Monday morning drug-bust at a motel in Osage Beach. Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says Ashley M. Elkins was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and may now face further charges….“So this case right now, she’s still here in the Camden County jail and she’ll appear before a judge later this month unless if she doesn’t post bond.”
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
kjluradio.com
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
myozarksonline.com
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
