Two of the suspects who have been on the Camden County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” List have been apprehended in two separate cases…. One on the Most Wanted List was arrested during a Monday morning drug-bust at a motel in Osage Beach. Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says Ashley M. Elkins was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and may now face further charges….“So this case right now, she’s still here in the Camden County jail and she’ll appear before a judge later this month unless if she doesn’t post bond.”

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO