Read full article on original website
Related
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
See which Bucks County school distirct made the list.Image via iStock. A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
philasun.com
Many Pennsylvanians who are currently or were incarcerated can vote, according to advocates, leaders
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir speaks about voting rights of current and former inmates in Pennsylvania in front of the Catto statue, October 11. (Photo/Susan Segal) Advocates, community leaders and formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians held a press conference at the memorial of civil rights champion Octavius V. Catto on...
skippackfire.com
Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company
The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
billypenn.com
75% of Philadelphia district schools don’t have a full-time special education manager, leaving teachers seeking more support
There are too many nights where Shavern Fraser finds herself in front of her computer at 10 p.m., filling out documents and hoping she won’t be frazzled the next day at school. Fraser, who’s been with the School District of Philadelphia for 15 years, is the special education compliance...
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
bctv.org
Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22
District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
lvpnews.com
10th Society of The Arts ‘Authors’ Luncheon’
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Society of the Arts (SOTA) 10th “Luncheon with the Authors” was held Oct. 8, Lehigh County Club, Salisbury Township. An estimated 170 attended the event, which benefits the Allentown Art Museum. From left: Maryann Dattilio, ”Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair; Fiona Davis, author, “The Magnolia Palace”; Brittany Sweeney, emcee, PBS39; Stacy Willingham, author, “A Flicker in the Dark”; Liz Scheier, author, “Never Simple - A Memoir,” and Diane MacConnell, “Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair. At the luncheon, authors spoke about their books and answered questions. The 2022 luncheon was the first all in-person luncheon since 2019 for the event. The 2020 luncheon was held online because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown. The 2021 luncheon was in-person except for one author.
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
Political signs rigged with razor blades found in Bucks County, police say
Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.
Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Vehicle fire slows morning commute on I-78 East in Lehigh County
A vehicle fire Monday morning along Interstate 78 East in South Whitehall Township caused temporary traffic issues. One lane was closed just before 7:30 p.m. as flames spit from the vehicle on the far right side of the highway, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera. Traffic slowed to...
This Bucks County Historic Park Is Among Pennsylvania’s Best Fall Foliage Spots
This Bucks County spot is one of the best fall spots in the whole state. Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington Crossing is one of the best fall foliage spots in Pennsylvania. Marcus Schneck wrote about the local spot for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The official tourism website of the Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Phillymag.com
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
Comments / 0