ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
skippackfire.com

Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company

The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
SKIPPACK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site

Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22

District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

10th Society of The Arts ‘Authors’ Luncheon’

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Society of the Arts (SOTA) 10th “Luncheon with the Authors” was held Oct. 8, Lehigh County Club, Salisbury Township. An estimated 170 attended the event, which benefits the Allentown Art Museum. From left: Maryann Dattilio, ”Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair; Fiona Davis, author, “The Magnolia Palace”; Brittany Sweeney, emcee, PBS39; Stacy Willingham, author, “A Flicker in the Dark”; Liz Scheier, author, “Never Simple - A Memoir,” and Diane MacConnell, “Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair. At the luncheon, authors spoke about their books and answered questions. The 2022 luncheon was the first all in-person luncheon since 2019 for the event. The 2020 luncheon was held online because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown. The 2021 luncheon was in-person except for one author.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy