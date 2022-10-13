Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
Boxing Scene
Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World
Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles
George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Haney is a Top Five Pound-For-Pound Fighter, I Will Be Back
Melbourne, Australia - Former unified champ George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) offered no excuses for one-sided twelve round decision loss to WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs). Back in June, Haney became the undisputed champion at 135-pounds with a dominant twelve round unanimous...
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer: I Won Seven Rounds Clearly, I Saw Defeat in Baumgardner's Eyes!
Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) is now one step closer to becoming undisputed champion after scoring a razor-thin split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) to unify the WBC, WBO, IBF and IBO junior lightweight titles Saturday evening at The O2 Arena. After several months of trash talking,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner Rejects Mayer Rematch, Wants Choi For Undisputed
Alycia Baumgardner intends to parlay the biggest victory of her career — and perhaps the sweetest one — into a shot at becoming the undisputed champion of her division. The Michigan native edged Mikaela Mayer to win the WBC, WBO, IBF, and IBO junior lightweight titles Saturday at the O2 in London. Two judges scored it for Baumgardner 96-95, while one had it for Mayer by 97-93. The highly regarded match-up followed months of heated trashtalking between the two fighters; during fight week face-offs, they had to be separated from each other several times.
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney: We'll Have To See What Inoue Does, I Want WBC Title Shot
Melbourne, Australia - Former bantamweight title challenger Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) is back in the world title mix, as he delivered a veritable boxing lesson against hard-hitting Thai boxer Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round WBC bantamweight world title eliminator. Moloney boxed his way to a twelve round unanimous decision win.
Boxing Scene
Plant: Uzcategui Would've Beaten Either Dirrell Brother; Y’all Seen What I Did To Him
NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell reiterated Wednesday that he isn’t overly impressed by Caleb Plant’s resume. Dirrell declined to label Plant an elite-level boxer because the former WBC super middleweight champion doesn’t think his upcoming opponent has faced enough exceptional foes to warrant that type of praise.
Boxing Scene
Ginny Fuchs, April Hunter, Shannon Ryan Get Wins on Shields-Marshall Card
US Olympian Ginny Fuchs made it 2-0 as a pro with a six-round shutout against Gemma Ruegg at super-flyweight on the Shields-Marshall undercard in London. Fuchs was too fast for Ruegg, who was brave but never really knocked the American out of her stride. Fuchs was happy to pick off...
Boxing Scene
Gary Antonio Russell: I’m Looking To Go In There And Hurt Emmanuel Rodriguez
NEW YORK – Gary Antonio Russell didn’t even have 10 seconds to start executing his game plan the first time he met Emmanuel Rodriguez in the center of a boxing ring. An accidental clash of heads ended that scheduled 12-round bantamweight bout almost as soon as it began 14 months ago in Carson, California. Rodriguez came away from that collision with a cut that prevented him from continuing.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Whether It's Andy Ruiz or Oleksandr Usyk - I'm Ready!
Former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder announced his return in grand fashion Saturday night, blasting out the top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in the first round of their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator which headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: I'm Ready For The Biggest Fights That We Can Make
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. "This...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Former longtime heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius went face-to-face Friday at the official weigh-in. The two power-punchers promised fireworks when they meet in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday,...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos Says Haney Might Make P4P List ‘If He Can Stop Me’
Devin Haney has a chance to do more than just successfully defend his undisputed lightweight titles against George Kambosos this Saturday. Depending on the manner in which he wins, he might even land a spot on a coveted rankings list, according to his opponent. Haney, Oakland, California, will defend his...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer, One Away From Undisputed
O2 Arena, London - In a super featherweight unification for the IBF, WBC, IBO, WBO titles, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) edged out a ten round split decision over previously undefeated Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs). (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The scores were 97-93 for Mayer, 96-95 for Baumgardner, and...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: I Wasn’t Mentally, Physically Prepared For Haney, I Chased My Brand Instead Of Hard Work
George Kambosos Jr.’s lightweight reign ended without a title defense when he lost his IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC franchise titles to Devin Haney in June. Kambosos did not look like the ferocious fighter he was when he upset Teofimo Lopez in November. Haney outboxed Kambosos for 12 rounds...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez, Uzcategui Near Deal To Fight On Showtime On Date TBD In January
Almost a year after David Benavidez’s fight against Jose Uzcategui was scrapped due to Uzcategui testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Benavidez has again agreed to face the Venezuelan veteran. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that representatives for Benavidez and Uzcategui have nearly finalized a deal for them to fight early...
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez: I Don't Believe Paul Butler Will Last Five Rounds With Inoue
NEW YORK – Emmanuel Rodriguez has shared the ring with Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler. Based on his completely opposite experiences with those two bantamweight champions, the Puerto Rican contender cannot envision England’s Butler lasting many rounds with the Japanese knockout artist nicknamed “Monster.” Rodriguez, who will square off against Gary Antonio Russell on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, offered a blunt prediction for the Inoue-Butler bout Wednesday while he participated in an open workout at nearby Gleason’s Gym.
Comments / 0