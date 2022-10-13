Alycia Baumgardner intends to parlay the biggest victory of her career — and perhaps the sweetest one — into a shot at becoming the undisputed champion of her division. The Michigan native edged Mikaela Mayer to win the WBC, WBO, IBF, and IBO junior lightweight titles Saturday at the O2 in London. Two judges scored it for Baumgardner 96-95, while one had it for Mayer by 97-93. The highly regarded match-up followed months of heated trashtalking between the two fighters; during fight week face-offs, they had to be separated from each other several times.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO