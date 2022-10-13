Read full article on original website
7 new spots to celebrate National Pasta Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day, and with Connecticut's plentiful options for Italian food, there is no shortage of choices for spaghetti, penne, ravioli, tortellini or fettuccine. Here are seven new Italian spots that have opened around the state...
Over 100K absentee ballot applications have been sent out in CT - and likely far more than that
Republicans and Democrats are mailing applications for absentee ballots to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters – taking advantage of a new law expanding the reasons that people can use mail-in voting. The new law eases restrictions for commuters including doing away with a previous requirement that they be...
Week 6 Connecticut high school football top performers
A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 6:. Amadeus Betancourt, Law: Ran for the Lawmen’s first two touchdowns, the first for 75 yards, in a 51-6 win over Lyman Hall. Jansyn Booth, Hartford Public: Threw for three touchdowns in a 26-0 win...
Respiratory viruses are sending dozens of CT children to the hospital: 'The COVID of pediatrics'
Respiratory viruses have filled emergency rooms at Connecticut's major children's hospitals, officials said Friday, with the worst of the season possibly still to come. "I've been doing this for a long time, and I've never seen the volumes that we're seeing now," said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Medical center.
Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state's first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most people's lives,...
New CT law allows students to take mental health days
MILFORD — Students have always had the chance to take days off from school for illness. Now the same can be said for those students needing a mental health day. On July 1, 2021, the Legislature passed Public Act 21-46, allowing students to have two mental health wellness days in a school year. But while it has been in place for more than a year, the law remains one that is still not widely known.
